Multiple injuries reported in Spokane, Washington high school shooting

Ambulances and medical helicopters were called to the Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane, in the US state of Washington, after reports of multiple injuries due to a shooting.

The suspect is in custody, the Spokane Spokesman-Review reports. The paper said six people were shot, but did not provide any details. Multiple local media reported there were four victims.

Motorists have been told to avoid using Highway 27, so ambulances and police could get through, KHQ-TV reported.

Area schools have been put on preventive lockdown.

Dr. Jeff Collins of the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center said there were up to six victims, and that two were admitted to the hospital.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend the middle school across the street, told the Spokesman-Review that she heard an alarm sound and saw children running into the school around 10:15 am local time.

The school just had a lockdown drill on Tuesday, Baxter said, so she “thought it was weird because they wouldn’t do (a drill) two days in a row.”

She was told at least one person was shot but is expected to survive.

The lockdown on other schools was lifted at 11:30 local time (1630 GMT)

