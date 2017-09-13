‘Unlimited war’ and transgender troops: Amendments seek limits to military spending bill

A rushed Senate vote on a military and defense spending will consider amendments on transgender troops after only two progressive lawmakers and libertarian-leaning Republican Senator Rand Paul urged more debate before voting.

The US Senate has agreed to vote on a number of amendments to the controversial military spending bill, including one proposing to end the 2001 authority for unlimited warfare, and another that would keep transgender troops in service.

After several hours of contentious debate, an official vote on the $692 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2018 is set for Wednesday, after Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly came together to vote in favor of cloture, a motion ending the debate. Amendments will be considered, however, as the Senate continues to hammer out the details on the spending bill.

BREAKING: AUMF vote will be tomorrow morning. First vote on military funding for Iraq and Afghanistan wars in 15 years!! #NDAA#RandPaul — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 12, 2017

Senator Paul (R-Kentucky) threatened to slow the passage of the NDAA unless a vote came up on his amendment to end the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Paul sought to make this happen by sunsetting the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) resolutions within six months.

Today's vote is a vote on whether congress will step up and do its job. pic.twitter.com/Zh0nNyrfpj — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2017

“I rise today to oppose unauthorized, undeclared and unconstitutional war.” Paul said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “What we have today is basically unlimited war, anywhere, anytime, anyplace upon the globe.”

Hillary Clinton’s former running mate, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), announced Tuesday that he will stand with Paul on the issue of revoking the AUMF. Kaine has championed a new AUMF for several years.

"I am supporting Senator Paul's amendment. I think it is way past time – way past time – for Congress to take this up and for everybody to be on the record. I think our allies need to know whether Congress supports the American military missions currently underway," Kaine said, according to The Hill.

Call your senators and get them to vote for Rand Paul's AUMF amendment on the #NDAA!!!! pic.twitter.com/wxKzA1GGdY — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 12, 2017

Paul’s effort has also been endorsed by his Tea Party ally Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah). The 16-year-long war in Afghanistan has so far cost $1.7 trillion, and has been responsible for the deaths of almost 2,400 US troops and over 100,000 Afghans, a third of them civilians.

Only two senators, however, joined Paul in voting against cloture. On Monday, the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Senate voted to limit further debate on the bill. Paul, Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), were outvoted by 89 other senators who wanted to move to a final vote on the amendments.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) proposed an amendment that would delay a vote on the NDAA until Defense Secretary James Mattis finalizes his review on President Donald Trump’s order to ban transgender military personnel from the US armed forces, according to The Hill.

Kirsten Gillibrand and Susan Collins are introducing a bipartisan bill to protect transgender troops. pic.twitter.com/eIdQ3HxHVp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2017

It is estimated that up to 15,500 transgender individuals are currently serving in the US military and their status has not been affected.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) said Tuesday that she supports the NDAA. Warren has proposed an additional $45 million in funding for research and development in the military. She did, however, come out to support Paul’s amendment to revoke the AUMF.

It’s long past time for Congress to do right by our troops & the American people, which is why I’m supporting @RandPaul’s AUMF amendment. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 13, 2017

Following her comments, WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange pointed out Warren’s usual support for progressive policies, except on this particular issue.

LIVE: Senator Elizabeth Warren "rises to support" $100B increase (~20%) in US military looting https://t.co/W3DiP7IbDw — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 12, 2017

There's your progressive star. After all, the US military is the ultimate in socialism. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 12, 2017

