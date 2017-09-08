59k Americans hoping fan machines & blow guns will defeat Hurricane Irma (PHOTOS)

Hurricane Irma may find US immigration difficult as 59,000 people claim they’ll point their fans in its direction in an effort to deny it entry. A Facebook event has gone viral in the hope of preventing the category 4 storm from reaching Florida.

Hope this works #irmagetouttahere #unitedwefan #hurricaneirma #tistheseason A post shared by Aimee Marie Perkins (@redhair_dontcareee) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

“Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us. Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative,” Joshua Stanaland, a US marine in Ruskin, Florida, said on the social network.

Doing my part! #unitedwefan #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by Micaiah Wells (@micaiahwells) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Stanaland warned that he was “not responsible for any collapsed lungs should you choose to blow manually.”

So far 59,000 have committed to taking part in the event, which is due to run until September 13. People have been posting images of their efforts on social media with the hashtag #UnitedWeFan.

I’ve come to save the world. #UnitedWeFan #hurricaneirma A post shared by kenna (@kennakarissa) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

The storm us due to hit Florida on Saturday after leaving a trail of destruction in the Caribbean.

