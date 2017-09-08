59k Americans hoping fan machines & blow guns will defeat Hurricane Irma (PHOTOS)
Hurricane Irma may find US immigration difficult as 59,000 people claim they’ll point their fans in its direction in an effort to deny it entry. A Facebook event has gone viral in the hope of preventing the category 4 storm from reaching Florida.
“Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us. Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative,” Joshua Stanaland, a US marine in Ruskin, Florida, said on the social network.
Stanaland warned that he was “not responsible for any collapsed lungs should you choose to blow manually.”
So far 59,000 have committed to taking part in the event, which is due to run until September 13. People have been posting images of their efforts on social media with the hashtag #UnitedWeFan.
The storm us due to hit Florida on Saturday after leaving a trail of destruction in the Caribbean.