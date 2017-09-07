Hurricane Irma on track for direct hit on Miami Live updates
07 September 201722:07 GMT
Governor Rick Scott (R) says the state’s two nuclear power plants will be shut down before Hurricane Irma hits, but little has been said about over a dozen chemical plants around the state, many of which manufacture highly combustible fertilizer
#hurricaneirma2017— Mitchell Gordon (@ImGoing2EatYou2) September 7, 2017
***Attention Fellow Floridians*** Here's a map of ALL Florida Nuclear Plants!!!! pic.twitter.com/IoVO8ulccr
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Irma on Thursday afternoon, according to the White House press secretary. Along with Vice President Mike Pence, senior administration officials discussed federal support for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, and other states, as well as international partners affected by Irma. Hurricane Harvey recovery was also covered. The White House said that Trump's "number one priority is saving lives."
Federal agents will assist in search and rescue operations, mass care, power restoration, and economic recovery, according to the White House.
President Trump briefed in Oval by @TomBossert45, tracking approach of #HurricaneIrma toward the coast of Florida w/ @VP & Sec. Tillerson. pic.twitter.com/XPfKgmfekg— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 7, 2017
Mandatory evacuation orders are underway in parts of Miami, where there are also public requests being made to voluntarily ration water and fuel.
Never imagined I'd see water rationing at a U.S supermarket #Miami#irma#IrmaHurricane2017pic.twitter.com/TCzK3o04ce— marina portnaya (@portnayanyc) September 7, 2017
Gas station in St. Augustine, FL "out of service" when RT photographers stopped to fuel up. "Many others along the way" also closed #Irmapic.twitter.com/3dojh2eg5k— RT America (@RT_America) September 7, 2017
Florida's Palm Beach County is also under a hurricane watch, where some residents are putting up steel shutters to protect their homes from the wrath of Irma.
Now that a hurricane watch has been issued in Palm Beach County, TODAY is the day to install your shutters! #Irma#HurricaneWatchpic.twitter.com/0rmaZEYlyP— Lauren Wion (@LoThePhotog) September 7, 2017