Hurricane Irma on track for direct hit on Miami Live updates

Hurricane Irma on track for direct hit on Miami
© Gregg Newton / Reuters
The anticipated path of Category 5 Hurricane Irma now threatens Miami, according to the National Hurricane Center. South Florida is under a state of emergency as residents evacuate or prepare to take cover, following the historic storm's deadly destruction in the Caribbean.

  • 07 September 2017

    22:07 GMT

    Governor Rick Scott (R) says the state’s two nuclear power plants will be shut down before Hurricane Irma hits, but little has been said about over a dozen chemical plants around the state, many of which manufacture highly combustible fertilizer

    READ MORE: Florida shutting down its 2 nuclear plants ahead of Hurricane Irma

  • 21:51 GMT

    President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Irma on Thursday afternoon, according to the White House press secretary. Along with Vice President Mike Pence, senior administration officials discussed federal support for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, and other states, as well as international partners affected by Irma. Hurricane Harvey recovery was also covered. The White House said that Trump's "number one priority is saving lives."

    Federal agents will assist in search and rescue operations, mass care, power restoration, and economic recovery, according to the White House.

  • 21:43 GMT

    Mandatory evacuation orders are underway in parts of Miami, where there are also public requests being made to voluntarily ration water and fuel.

    Florida's Palm Beach County is also under a hurricane watch, where some residents are putting up steel shutters to protect their homes from the wrath of Irma.

