Pharma Bro jokes about cloning Hillary Clinton, offers $5k reward for her hair

Disgraced pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli claims to have Hillary Clinton’s DNA and has threatened to clone her in a bizarre series of Facebook posts. Shkreli also offered a $5,000 reward for an additional lock of her hair.

Shkreli previously claimed to have "sequences" referring – hopefully in jest – to DNA samples from the former presidential candidate in his possession.

His bizarre posts have not gone unnoticed, apparently. Shkreli claims to have been contacted by the US Secret Service, though he declined their alleged offer of an interview.

Clinton, who ran for president in 2016 but lost to Donald Trump, is due to begin a national press tour to promote her new book, ‘What Happened,’ in which she discusses life on the campaign trail, her perceived betrayal by the DNC, Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, as well as her notoriously bitter rivalry with Trump.

The book is due for release on September 12. Shkreli said he would be in attendance at the book signing in New York’s Union Square with some friends, who are all planning to revive the chant "Lock her up!" which was popularized by Trump supporters during the 2016 campaign.

Shkreli is the founder and former CEO of Turing Pharmaceutical. He was recently convicted on three counts of securities fraud in August, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison on two of the counts and a maximum of five years on the third count. He plans to appeal the conviction.

Martin Shkreli has been 'exposed for who he is really is – a con man who stole millions' - prosecutor https://t.co/lWZzJPcP9r — RT America (@RT_America) August 4, 2017

He initially rose to notoriety when he hiked the price of the drug Daraprim, which is used in the treatment of parasitic infections in AIDS patients, from $13.50 a tablet to $750 (a 5,500 percent increase) in 2015.