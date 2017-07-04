Nationwide outage hits Chase bank customers before 4th of July, so it must be the Russians

The second-largest bank network in the US went down coast to coast, leaving customers unable to access their accounts or withdraw money Monday. With less than a day before the 4th of July, many on Twitter speculated the outage to be a latest Russian attack.

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase announced that they were “experiencing some slowness on parts of chase.com and mobile.”

“We’re actively working on it and hope to have things back to normal soon,” Trish Wexler told the Washington Post.

At 12:15pm EST, Chase tweeted that they were “working to restore full access to our website and mobile app.”

We’re still working on our website and mobile app. We know it's frustrating right before the holiday and appreciate your patience. — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) July 3, 2017

A message on the Chase website explained to customers that the outages were due to the bank “making a few improvements”according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The bank said customers would not be able to access their information or schedule bill payments or transfers.

However, customers reported that entire branches had been shut down Monday, while others complained they were unable to pay their rent and bills, withdraw money from ATM’s, or even access their information over the phone or in person.

Wow #Chase. Can't even log on. I have bills to pay. This is very inconvenient. pic.twitter.com/stHCzQtmm9 — Jason Killingsworth (@Jayson510) July 3, 2017

@Chase I cant go to the doctor because deposited a check in your ATM and you won't release my money. I have a strained neck and I need help — Jacques Fortier (@AyoJocko) July 4, 2017

Some even reported their account balance showed zero balances or simply read N/A.

By 8pm, Chase declared that their site and app were “back at full strength.” They also said that any deposits made to Chase checking and saving accounts Monday would be available Tuesday.

Deposits made to Chase checking and savings accounts today will be processed as normal and should be made available tomorrow. — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) July 4, 2017

While many on Twitter vented anger at the bank, others speculated the outages were caused by a massive Russian hack.

There has been a massive hack. They are saying all the money from everyone's account has been stolen by the Russians. — Piran Zarifian (@PiranZarifian) July 3, 2017

Seriously #Chase, get your act together. Seeing N/A as an account balance is just too much. #ItsTheRussians — Janet Grace (@jjmacgee63) July 3, 2017

Chase bank has been down all day, hope the Russians don't take my money ! #chasedown#russianhacking — Sarah (@sreznick79) July 3, 2017