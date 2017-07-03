Dallas hotel evacuated, SWAT police respond to active shooter call
Police in Dallas, Texas, are responding to reports of an active shooter inside a Wyndham hotel. Rooms have been evacuated, and the hotel's parking lot has been secured.

Dallas police responded to a call of shots fired at the Wyndham Dallas Suites - Park Central around 2:30pm local time. They proceeded to secure the location for the arrival of SWAT officers.

A witness said a "hysterical" woman was inside the room where the shots were heard, WFAA-TV reporter Tanya Eiserer said. Before shots were fired, a man was reportedly seen acting “oddly” outside the room.

A witness recorded video of a fiery blast from the hotel room. Another witness can be heard speculating that the source of the explosion was a flash bang grenade used by SWAT police.

The video contains graphic language.

