Taxi strikes crowd near Boston Logan Airport, 9 injured

A taxicab struck a group of pedestrians at the Boston Logan International Airport taxi staging area, injuring at least nine people.

The incident took place at the outdoor cafe near the airport’s taxi stand. Images from the scene shows a MetroCab that crashed into a building, at the corner of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive.

Police have cordoned off the area, and are treating the crash as an accident caused by operator error, local media reported.

Those injured are being evaluated and transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts Medical Center and Boston Medical Center, the authorities said.

#BREAKING: scene of crash near Logan Airport. At least one person carried off on stretcher. pic.twitter.com/NpLtVK2hJ8 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) July 3, 2017

The driver, a 56-year-old man, remained on the scene after the crash and is being interviewed by police, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio told the Boston Globe.

Image, via @NBCBoston chopper, of car that crashed into pedestrians near Logan Airport. Serious injuries reported. No word on cause yet. pic.twitter.com/Ai6HNUl7Gg — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) July 3, 2017

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, law enforcement agencies are on alert for potential terrorist attacks using vehicles. On July 14, 2016 in Nice, France, a terrorist drove a tractor-trailer into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers, killing 86 people and injuring 434. Another terrorist drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in December, killing 12 and injuring 56 people