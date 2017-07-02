Trump: Fake media trying to silence us, but people know the truth

US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at what he calls “fake media” on Saturday at a Kennedy Center event. Earlier in the day he said that ‘fraudulent news media” was trying to convince his party that he should be using social media to express his opinion.

Speaking at the Saturday night "Celebrate Freedom" concert honoring veterans, Trump once again used the stage to criticize the media.

"The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them," he said. "The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I'm president, and they're not."

.@POTUS: "The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House but I'm president and they're not." pic.twitter.com/QdqF7h7CbU — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2017

“The fact is the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far. Instead of being subtle and smart, they used a hatchet. And the people saw right it right from the beginning. The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our great American people,” he added.

Earlier in the day Trump took an aim at CNN by saying that he is “thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN” and that the channel’s work is “garbage journalism.”

CNN has been under fire for retracting a story earlier in June claiming that an adviser to the Trump campaign is under Senate investigation for meeting with the head of a Russian state-backed investment fund at the Davos economic forum. Three journalists, including the executive editor of a new investigative branch, have left CNN following the retraction.

Trump who has been criticized for excessive use of Twitter to express his personal opinion, on Saturday has also defended his use of social media as “modern day presidential.”

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Earlier, on Saturday Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) characterized Trump’s use of Twitter as “unacceptable.”

“We’ve seen this for quite a while. You know, it’s unfortunate and people are now begging the president not to do this, and you know you got to stop doing it,” Kasich told ABC’s Martha Raddatz. The two were discussing Trump’s recent Tweets about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinksi, whom he called “crazy” and “low I.Q.”