At least 4 injured in ‘major incident’ at Florida power plant

Multiple injuries are reported, including at least two burns, after a “major” incident occurred at the Big Bend Power Station, a coal-fired power plant near Tampa, Florida.

At least four people were taken to Tampa General Hospital as a result of a burn incident that occurred around 4:30pm Thursday, WFLA reported. The news outlet reported a helicopter airlifting at least two people.

The coal-fired plant is owned by TECO Energy.

2nd person being flown to Tampa General Hospital from Big Bend Power Station near Apollo Beach https://t.co/vKjbbP1MPDpic.twitter.com/MZ1wmXOkVn — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 29, 2017

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was in "rescue mode" and assisting the fire department.

DEVELOPING: The scene is very active and @HillsFireRescue is operating in rescue mode. — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 29, 2017

"Early preliminary information is pointing to an industrial accident," HC Fire Rescue tweeted.

HCFR is still in a rescue mode at the TECO plant. Early preliminary information is pointing to an industrial accident. pic.twitter.com/MALkKU1CKm — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) June 29, 2017

The county's forensics investigators was also on scene.

Hillsborough Forensic Services just arrived on scene. @abcactionnewspic.twitter.com/cHPLqy8bIB — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) June 29, 2017