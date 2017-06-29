At least 4 injured in ‘major incident’ at Florida power plant
At least four people were taken to Tampa General Hospital as a result of a burn incident that occurred around 4:30pm Thursday, WFLA reported. The news outlet reported a helicopter airlifting at least two people.
The coal-fired plant is owned by TECO Energy.
2nd person being flown to Tampa General Hospital from Big Bend Power Station near Apollo Beach https://t.co/vKjbbP1MPDpic.twitter.com/MZ1wmXOkVn— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 29, 2017
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was in "rescue mode" and assisting the fire department.
DEVELOPING: The scene is very active and @HillsFireRescue is operating in rescue mode.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 29, 2017
"Early preliminary information is pointing to an industrial accident," HC Fire Rescue tweeted.
HCFR is still in a rescue mode at the TECO plant. Early preliminary information is pointing to an industrial accident. pic.twitter.com/MALkKU1CKm— Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) June 29, 2017
The county's forensics investigators was also on scene.
Hillsborough Forensic Services just arrived on scene. @abcactionnewspic.twitter.com/cHPLqy8bIB— Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) June 29, 2017
More views from SkyFOX over the TECO Big Bend power plant scene: https://t.co/8jeA8q5jnApic.twitter.com/u3xnyTdB0M— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 29, 2017