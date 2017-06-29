HomeAmerica

At least 4 injured in ‘major incident’ at Florida power plant

Part of the Big Bend Power Station near Apollo Beach, Florida. © Wknight94= / Wikipedia
Multiple injuries are reported, including at least two burns, after a “major” incident occurred at the Big Bend Power Station, a coal-fired power plant near Tampa, Florida.

At least four people were taken to Tampa General Hospital as a result of a burn incident that occurred around 4:30pm Thursday, WFLA reported. The news outlet reported a helicopter airlifting at least two people.

The coal-fired plant is owned by TECO Energy.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was in "rescue mode" and assisting the fire department.

"Early preliminary information is pointing to an industrial accident," HC Fire Rescue tweeted.

The county's forensics investigators was also on scene.

