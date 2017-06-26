Arkansas prisoner recaptured after 32 years on the lam

Steven Dishman was serving seven years for burglary and property theft when he escaped from the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County and went on the run in 1985. He was recaptured by Arkansas Police at a home in Springdale, about four and a half hours away.

Dishman, 60, will have to serve the remaining six years of his sentence, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The recaptured prisoner would have been eligible for parole in 1987.

Additional charges may follow for his escape.

30+ YEARS ON THE RUN: ADC says it captured Steven Dishman today in Springdale. He escaped custody in 1985 #ARNewspic.twitter.com/l6YrnhMN8Y — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) June 25, 2017

On Sunday, Arkansas Police captured another inmate, Joel W. Lane, 39, who escaped from a work release program in Pine Bluff. He was serving a sentence for drug and firearms possession.

Four other escapees are wanted in Arkansas, including Veal Lee, a thief who went on the run in 1984.