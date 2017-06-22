Former Texas nurse charged with murder, suspected in up to 60 child deaths

Already behind bars for killing a toddler in 1981 and for administering a potentially lethal injection on another young child who survived, former Texas nurse Genene Jones may never walk free, as she now faces two new charges of murder.

Law enforcement suspects the former Texas nurse of killing as many as 60 babies in her care.

On Wednesday, the Bexar County district attorney’s office said in a statement that Genene Jones was charged in the September 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega. Last month, she was separately charged with the murder of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer, also in 1981.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Genene Jones for the 1981 murder of Joshua Sawyer (pictured).

"She has been suspected in dozens of infant deaths, she has only been held accountable for one," Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood told reporters in May.

In the late 1970’s and early 1980’s Jones worked as a pediatric nurse in several Texas clinics and hospitals, including a San Antonio hospital where witnesses at Jones’ previous murder trial said there had been a surge of child deaths from unexplained seizures and other complications at the time when Jones worked there.

Prosecutors believe that Jones was partly motivated by a desire to be seen as a hero, as she may have tried to take swift medical action and save some of her victims. Jones has maintained she's innocent.

She was set to be released from prison in March 2018 under a mandatory release law which was in place when she was convicted. The law has since been changed.

"The possibility of this individual suspected of killing several dozen infants being set free, was shocking to many, including the victims' families," said Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood.