United Airlines passengers in hospital after turbulence hits flight

United Airlines Flight 1031 touched down in Houston with over a dozen passengers reportedly injured onboard after the plane encountered strong turbulence caused by Tropical Storm Cindy.

At least three of the passengers were taken to the hospital Tuesday.

Footage captured at Houston airport shows travelers being wheeled on to waiting ambulances. A teenage boy can be seen wearing a neck brace.

"United Flight 1031, a Boeing 737, reported encountering severe turbulence in Mexican airspace, about 80 miles (130 km) east of Cancun,” Federal Aviation Administration official Lynn Lunsford said.

The plane was en route from Panama City to Houston, Texas, and the strong turbulence reportedly lasted 20minutes.

“Paramedics met the aircraft to provide medical care and initial reports are that nine customers and one crew member were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Our thoughts and concerns are with those who were injured and our team is reaching out directly to our customers to provide further care and support,” UA said as quoted by KTRK.