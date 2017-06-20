HomeAmerica

2 injured, 1 trapped after crane load drops falls through roof in NYC

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to a construction site in Queens, New York after a dropped crane load injured at least two people and trapped a third, according to New York Fire Department officials.

Initially described as a crane collapse, fire officials now say a crane load  of materials dropped on the roof of the building fell through the building, possibly all the way to the basement.

Aerial footage from WNBC showed a hole in the building’s roof where the collapse might have occurred.

Two people were rescued and rushed to hospital in critical condition after falling material from the crane drop trapped them in a basement, officials said.

The FDNY said one other person was in the process of being pulled from the debris, according to WPIX.

The accident happened just before 4:00pm at 31025 28th Road in Astoria, Queens.

Emergency crews and dozens of firefighters responded to the emergency.
Some of the firefighters were tending to the victims as others worked to clear the debris that had fallen into the basement of the building, according to WNBC.

The building is in the process of being converted from a two-family house to a three-family house, according to the Dept. of Buildings database. 

