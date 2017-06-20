2 injured, 1 trapped after crane load drops falls through roof in NYC

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to a construction site in Queens, New York after a dropped crane load injured at least two people and trapped a third, according to New York Fire Department officials.

Initially described as a crane collapse, fire officials now say a crane load of materials dropped on the roof of the building fell through the building, possibly all the way to the basement.

#FDNY confirms 1 patient removed w/ critical injuries, 1 in process of being extricated at 31-25 28 St Queens pic.twitter.com/yaUlFuPIxQ — FDNY (@FDNY) June 20, 2017

Aerial footage from WNBC showed a hole in the building’s roof where the collapse might have occurred.

The scene from #newscopter7 as @FDNY works to rescue construction worker trapped for almost an hour now. #Astoriapic.twitter.com/OiodAKBznD — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) June 20, 2017

Two people were rescued and rushed to hospital in critical condition after falling material from the crane drop trapped them in a basement, officials said.

.@FDNY says NO CRANE involved. Internal collapse of the 1st floor of a 2 story building under construction. Still trying to rescue 1 worker — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) June 20, 2017

The FDNY said one other person was in the process of being pulled from the debris, according to WPIX.

#FDNY confirms 2 patients transported, 1 patient remains in process of being extricated at 31-25 28 St Queens — FDNY (@FDNY) June 20, 2017

The accident happened just before 4:00pm at 31025 28th Road in Astoria, Queens.

Emergency crews and dozens of firefighters responded to the emergency.

Some of the firefighters were tending to the victims as others worked to clear the debris that had fallen into the basement of the building, according to WNBC.

WATCH: Aerial video footage of the #FDNY working to rescue a construction worker trapped after an accident in #Astoria#Queens. pic.twitter.com/oDO1gT5i6b — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 20, 2017

The building is in the process of being converted from a two-family house to a three-family house, according to the Dept. of Buildings database.