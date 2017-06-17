‘Witch Hunt’: Trump takes to Twitter to lash out at ‘7 months of collusion probes’

Donald Trump has made a series of tweets about the prolonged investigations into alleged collusion with the Russian government and obstruction of justice, which he says yielded no proof. One of the tweets refers to his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted, sending users and media into a guessing game of what exactly he meant.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Trump appeared to be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo recommending that Comey be fired.

Rosenstein also appointed Robert Mueller to investigate ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Mueller is said to be investigating whether Trump obstructed the course of justice in the probe into Russian interference in the US elections.

CNN, however, referenced an unnamed “person familiar with Trump’s tweet” who said the president was referring to news reports claiming he is under investigation for obstructing justice.

Reuters also cited an anonymous source close to Trump’s outside legal team who said Trump was reacting to a Washington Post story about the probe, and didn’t intend the tweet to confirm an investigation.

Trump published a series of tweets in which he decried both the alleged investigation and media coverage thereof.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017 The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017 Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee last week that he believed he was fired to undermine the FBI investigation, and said the president told him to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn as part of the Russia probe.

The former FBI chief said it would be up to Meuller to determine whether Trump had obstructed justice.