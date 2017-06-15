Missing US Navy sailor presumed dead is found alive hiding on board

A US Navy sailor who was presumed dead after he was thought to have fallen overboard last week, triggering a massive 50-hour search-and-rescue effort, was discovered hiding in an engine room aboard a navy cruiser.

Petty Officer Peter Mims was found in one of the two engine rooms of the ‘USS Shiloh’ cruiser, part of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, according to Navy Times on Thursday.

After Mims went missing on June 8, the US Navy conducted a massive search-and-rescue effort of roughly 5,500 sq miles in the Philippine Sea, involving the Japanese Coast Guard and naval forces. The ocean search was suspended on Sunday but the crew continued their search on board the vessel.

“We are thankful to have found our missing shipmate and appreciate all the hard work of our Sailors and Japanese partners in searching for him,” Rear Adm. Charles Williams said, according to a statement on the website.

“I am relieved that this Sailor’s family will not be joining the ranks of Gold Star Families that have sacrificed so much for our country.”

It is uncertain how the technician survived a week, or how he was able to avoid detection on the cruiser.

The circumstances surrounding Petty Officer Mims’ disappearance are under investigation.

The mechanic will be transferred to the ‘USS Ronald Reagan’ for medical evaluation, and following that a recommendation will be made for follow-on care, according to the US Navy.

According to information released by the navy, Mims joined the service in February 2014 and had served aboard the ‘Shiloh’ since August 2014. His awards included the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The guided-cruise missile cruiser ‘USS Shiloh’ is on patrol in area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.