Thousands across 150+ US cities demand to see Trump’s tax returns (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Tens of thousands of protesters have marched across more than 150 US cities, demanding that president Donald Trump release his tax returns. While violent brawls marred the event in Berkeley, California, most of the rallies proceeded without incident.

Apart from Berkeley, where clashes resulted in more than a dozen arrests, up to 200 communities across the US took to the streets, sending a loud and clear message to the president just days before tax filing begins in the United States.

Hey @realDonaldTrump look at that...turns out NYC wants 2 c ur tax returns too! P.S. We don't want to pay for Trump Tower either! #TaxMarchpic.twitter.com/uOZ78S1Pbr — Jayne *Resist* (@WienerJaMD) April 15, 2017

“Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump told the American people he would release his tax returns. Despite intense public pressure, President Trump has not yet done so – breaking with 40 years of precedent in the process. His administration's excuse? 'People don't care,'” the organizers, comprised of a coalition of 70 progressive groups said on their website.

"The White House response is he's not going to release his tax returns, people don't care" - Kellyanne Conway >> Uhuh... 🐔 Chicago #TaxMarchpic.twitter.com/EAfWszkeqo — SeriouslyUS? (@USseriously) April 15, 2017

The NYC Tax March in Bryant Park is packed. The crowd stretches for blocks, cars driving by are honking in solidarity. #Resist#TaxMarchpic.twitter.com/x4xmVXs05B — SeriouslyUS? (@USseriously) April 15, 2017

While US Presidents are not required to release their tax returns, all commanders-in-chiefs have from the 1970's done so voluntarily. So far, Trump has refused to share his financials, as they are allegedly being audited by the IRS.

RT GenaroMolina47: Protesters demanding President Trump release his tax returns participate in #TaxMarch in #DTLA. pic.twitter.com/iCPvQ6MZ2C — 1st Response Alarms (@1stResponseLA) April 15, 2017

To make Trump’s financial dealings more “transparent,” activists marched across the nation, from Washington DC to Seattle. Some of the largest crowds were seen in New York and Los Angeles, with each event drawing about 5,000 people each, Reuters reported.

In the nation's capital, more than 1,500 protesters flocked to the steps of Congress before marching with placards to the Lincoln Memorial.

Maxine Waters at #TaxMarch : I'll fight every day until Trump is impeached https://t.co/ZggyCrv15tpic.twitter.com/QmvjcaLISe — The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2017

“I don't respect this president. I don't trust this president. He's not working in the best interests of the American people,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told the crowd in Washington DC, as she urged her countrymen to impeach Trump.

“I will fight every day until he is impeached,” she said, as reported by the Hill.

While no violence has been reported at any of the events, in Berkeley California, things got ugly. Clashes erupted between supporters and opponents of Trump at a park at around noon. Police were forced to intervene with tear gas to try to quell the crowd. More than a dozen people were arrested.

According to a poll conducted by Global Strategy Group this week, some 80 percent of Americans and 64 percent of Republicans want the US leader to make his tax records public.