Woman gets 3 life terms for torturing 7yo granddaughter while clad as witch

An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms behind bars for physically abusing and scaring her seven-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch.

Fifty-one-year-old Geneva Robinson pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse. She admitted to scratching the girl’s neck, hitting her hand with a rolling pin, striking her in the face, and cutting her hair while she slept, the Oklahoman reports.

The girl was kicked, hit, whipped, burned and “repeatedly tortured,” Assistant District Attorney Merydith Easter told the judge. The victim was also told that witches and creatures lived in the attic.

The victim and her three siblings lived with Robinson and her boyfriend, Joshua Granger, 33, after the children’s parents split. The evidence showed that the girl had been tortured between June and September of 2014.

During sentencing, Easter told the judge about the “house of horrors” the victim lived in.

The video that was used in the trial shows blood-chilling moments when Robinson is made up as ‘Nelda’, dressed in black and wearing a mask with her hands painted green.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. You may find the video below disturbing.

Dogs are heard barking wildly, and the children on the sofa are very scared.

Robinson’s boyfriend, who is also in the video, can be heard saying, “Grandma’s sick because of you. You go with the witch.”

The child pleaded with the “witch,” promising to be good to her grandmother.

“I promise, witch. I promise,” the girl said, to which Robinson replied, “You lie, you lie, you lie, little girl.”

The woman was first arrested in September of 2014 after taking her malnourished granddaughter to the hospital.

Prosecutors alleged that the girl had been hung by her arms from the garage ceiling and whipped. They also said she had been forced to sleep outside with the dogs, kept from attending school, and deprived of adequate medical care and nutrition.

“What she [Robinson] did was horrific, and what she did will forever impact this child and her siblings. She deserves the same amount of mercy that she showed this child, and that’s none,” Easter said.

The woman’s defense attorney, Tanya Jones, said Robinson “understands she went too far” and is currently taking medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Robinson’s boyfriend was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on one count of felony child abuse.