US Treasury does not label China currency manipulator, keeps on monitor list
The monitoring list includes China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany and Switzerland, according to a Treasury report to Congress entitled, "Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States," published Friday.
#BREAKING: China does not manipulate its currency, says @USTreasurypic.twitter.com/Xta4ahfQIq— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) April 14, 2017
President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal this week he would not consider China as manipulating its currency, which he attributed to a strong US dollar, China's recent currency activity as well as the development of a new strategy with the US to rein in North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Last week, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago for two days of talks primarily centered around North Korea, foreign policy and trade. Trump said he "developed a friendship" with Xi, a shift in rhetoric from his days as a candidate for president.
On the campaign trail, Trump promised to declare China a currency manipulator.