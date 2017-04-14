2 Georgia officers fired, investigated after separate cases of excessive force (VIDEO)
On Wednesday, a video posted to the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Facebook page shows officer Robert McDonald of the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) repeatedly kicking a handcuffed suspect in the face.
Then, on Thursday, another video was posted to the same Facebook page showed Michael Bongiovanni, another officer with the GCPD, pulling a suspect out of a car, holding a weapon to his face and punching him.
On Thursday, the GCPD announced that MacDonald and Bongiovanni were both fired as a result of the incidents and that investigations were launched into both officers, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
At a press conference on Thursday, Chief of Police Butch Ayers called the videos “embarrassing.”
“I’m literally sick about it,” he added.
Ofc. Robert McDonald has been terminated. https://t.co/j0dy0Q0J9xpic.twitter.com/wQV0Wlc92V— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) April 13, 2017
#BREAKING 2nd Gwinnett County cop - Michael Bongiovanni - fired after excessive use of force on traffic stop https://t.co/A0xJkliUrqpic.twitter.com/lMETYgacGd— 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) April 13, 2017