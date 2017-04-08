'Emergency' protests across US demand 'Hands off Syria' (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Hundreds of protesters gathered in cities across the US to speak out against President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian airbase. Despite the demonstrations being mostly peaceful, there were arrests.

“Emergency” protests were held Friday in at least a dozen US cities. They were largely organized on social media by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition, which called the US assertion that the Syrian government carried out attacks on its own people “unsubstantiated” and demanded an independent investigation.

New York City

In downtown Manhattan, protesters gathered at Trump Tower and Union Square. Footage shared on Twitter shows one protester being arrested, following police warnings against blocking traffic and sidewalks. There were multiple unconfirmed reports of multiple arrests.

Protest against US bombing of Syria and push for war of regime change outside Trump Tower, NYC pic.twitter.com/ssAbqrHQVI — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 7, 2017

Union Square emergency protest against US bombing in Syria, v fucking tense here lots of agitators be careful folks https://t.co/u7uo8wKbOIpic.twitter.com/JyI6h9naqB — Jenny Zhang (@Jennybagel) April 7, 2017

Los Angeles

Protests and some counter protest over Trump's involvement in Syria now on going at Pershing square pic.twitter.com/IimTcu4XkA — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) April 8, 2017

Jacksonville

Six people were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, after protesters against the Syria strike clashed with counter-demonstrators, according to WFOX. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reportedly confirmed three arrested for inciting a riot, while three others were handcuffed for battery on a law enforcement officer.







Fight breaks out on FOX30 at 6:30 during Syria protest FIGHT BREAKS OUT AT PROTEST: People who for and against U.S. airstrikes against Syria gathered in Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville. The fight happened while we were live on air on FOX30 at 6:30: http://bit.ly/2obfjsY Posted by Action News Jacksonville on Friday, April 7, 2017

Boston

"Don't drop bombs on the Middle East, we demand justice, we demand peace!!" #Syria#SyrianStrikes#PeaceForSyria Marching in Boston now!! pic.twitter.com/URhrhQJF9N — Martha Neuman (@MWNeuman) April 7, 2017

Chicago

When #Syria is under attack what do we do?! Stand up fight back #handsoffsyriapic.twitter.com/5KCKkVEBxa — ANSWER Chicago (@ANSWERChicago) April 7, 2017

Dallas

District of Columbia

In Washington, DC, protesters gathered outside the White House with signs, reading, “No War on Syria.”

San Francisco

Seattle

ANSWER is calling for protests to continue through the weekend to “demand an end to the US war against Syria.”





