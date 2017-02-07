Trump casually offers to ‘destroy’ Texas senator who dared to suggest law amendment (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump casually threatened to “destroy” the career of a Texas state senator who suggested introducing a law that would require a suspected criminal’s conviction before having their assets seized.

Trump was speaking with Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwell Country, along with a selected group of other sheriffs who expressed support for his policies, to discuss immigration issues at the White House Tuesday.

An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me at the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU!! pic.twitter.com/9EMTnH0OrF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

Eavenson was complaining to Trump of a Texas senator who dared to suggest introducing legislation that would require a criminal conviction before “we can receive that forfeiture money”.

“Can you believe that?” Trump interjected with a huff before Eavenson went on to clarify that he told the senator “the cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that legislation passed”.

Sheriff tells #Trump local pol wants due process in civil asset forfeiture law. Trump suggests destroying his careerpic.twitter.com/RNKZj7IsY9 — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) February 7, 2017

“Who is the state senator, do you wanna give his name?” Trump asked. When Eavenson remained tight-lipped, Trump calmly offered to “destroy his career”. The room erupted into laughter.

Civil forfeiture is a legal process in which law enforcement officers can seize assets from any person suspected of having involvement with a crime or illegal activity, without having to charge the owners of any wrongdoing.