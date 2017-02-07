Army Corps of Engineers to grant final Dakota Access Pipeline permit

The US Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement necessary to finish construction on the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing. President Donald Trump had issued an executive order to review the project quickly.

Along with stating its intentions to grant the easement, the Corps also said it would terminate its plans to prepare an environmental impact statement. That requirement was issued by the Obama administration in its waning days.

The filing of the easement was sent to the US Senate with a 24-hour notice, rather than 14 days, as required, This Week reported.

The stock for Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the pipeline, rose 0.8 percent after the announcement. It had fallen 1.5 percent earlier, according to Bloomberg.

North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is expected to challenge the granting of the easement in court. As proposed, the pipeline would be built on contested land that the tribe considers sacred. It would also cross under Lake Oahe, which is the primary source of water for the Standing Rock Sioux.

In December, at the urging of the Obama administration, the Army Corps announced it would deny Energy Transfer Partners the easement for the final stretch of the $3.8 billion, 1,170-mile pipeline, which would bring crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken shale region to Patoka, Illinois.

Instead, Assistant Secretary of the Army Jo-Ellen Darcy asked the company to explore alternative routes for the project, the majority of which has already been built.

One of Trump’s first acts in office was to sign a presidential memoranda ordering the removal of obstacles to the construction of both the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL. The new administration has said that Trump wants to sit down with all the parties involved with the pipeline, including Native Americans, and negotiate the best deal that benefits everyone.