‘Election Night All Over Again’: Super Bowl fans flashback to Trump’s dramatic win
‘Not again’ was the cry from the Twitteratti as comparisons were quickly drawn with the fateful night of November 8, 2016 when Donald Trump shocked MSM commentators by defeating reported frontrunner Hillary Clinton.
Similar to Clinton on election night, the path seemed clear for the Falcons to claim glory. On the cusp of their first championship victory, Atlanta held an incredible lead of 28-3 at one point in the game.
‘Expert’ predictions gave them a 99 percent chance of winning. When the Patriots tied 28-28 in the final nail-biting minutes of play and took victory in overtime, social media users immediately harked back to Trump’s historic win.
Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr was quick to point out the undeniable similarities between the game’s turnaround and how the presidential election results had defied pollsters’ predictions.
Where have I seen stats like this before??? 😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2KNR5BlTFE— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017
The MSM, which predicted that Clinton would sail to victory, was blasted for pushing in-game stats which gave the Patriots little or no chance of a comeback.
@WSJ WOW! U GOT THE #SuperBowl WRONG JUST LIKE U GOT THE #ElectionNight WRONG! WSJ SHOULD RETIRE.U HAVE 0 CREDIBILITY!💩💩💩 #fakenews#wsj— Aaron Sims (@AaronSims31) February 6, 2017
@WSJ Throw your #PredictionAlgorithm in the trash, it's been broken for nearly three months now. #SuperBowl#ElectionNight— Brian Lenehan (@brianlenehan) February 6, 2017
@washingtonpost You guys are a total joke. Everyone knows it too. How does it feel to relive #ElectionNight ? #FakeNews— CR (@CRob0626) February 6, 2017
It’s likely the striking parallels weren’t lost on the former election candidates either as each revealed their plans to watch the Super Bowl on Twitter:
I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017
Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017
Trump later described the Patriots’ win as ‘an amazing comeback’ while his son anticipated a flurry of memes, comparing the president with the NFL quarterback who led the New England outfit to victory, Tom Brady.
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
I look forward to the Brady=Trump memes. #SuperBowl#Brady#Trump— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017