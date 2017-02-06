Hundreds gather for Super Bowl Trump protest in Houston (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
The protests kicked off in Houston’s Hermann Park at midday, more than five hours before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons faced off at the city’s NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI.
Approx. 1000 people are stretched a half mile long. #houstonresists#nobannowallpic.twitter.com/ht6pU6Tqov— Harris Democrats (@harrisdemocrats) February 5, 2017
Some #BLM#protesters AT #houston#Superbowl#MuslimBan#NoMuslimBan#NoBanNoWall#resist#TheResistance#ResistTrump#resisthoustonpic.twitter.com/YiobHuwvPh— US Kare (@USKare27) February 5, 2017
Approximately 500 people carrying anti-Trump signs and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” attended the march which traveled a two-mile route from the park to the stadium.
#houstonresists march grows. "Say it loud say it clear refugees are welcome here" pic.twitter.com/TGFnxJ0KbZ— Jeff Wolfe (@JeffWolfeSolar) February 5, 2017
#HoustonResistspic.twitter.com/wQmpxzZzBe— Houston DSA (@HoustonDSA) February 5, 2017
Local TV station KHOU reported that activists from Black Lives Matter, the local Democratic Party, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Communist Party were all involved in the demonstration.
Crowd gives an ovation to police standing by. Told "not to engage Trump supporters" if they're on the protest route. pic.twitter.com/CjreBqIe9l— Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) February 5, 2017
Placards criticizing Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, who have expressed support for Trump in the past, were evident amongst the crowd.
#houstonresists March has reached NRG. #nobannowallpic.twitter.com/ga8IiBUsEq— RoB (@xroblockx) February 5, 2017
#HoustonResists is a peaceful protest that's utilizing the national spotlight on our diverse city to talk about inequality.— Houston Feminist (@The_HFM) February 5, 2017
There were also numerous signs condemning Trump’s “Muslim ban,” the executive order which prohibited people from seven majority Muslim countries from traveling to the US, and his plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Signs supporting the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline were also on display.