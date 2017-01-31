Drink or boycott? Starbucks coffee war erupts on Twitter over US immigration policy

A bizarre debate on whether or not to boycott Starbucks coffee is bubbling over on Twitter, splitting java drinkers between pro- and anti-Trump travel ban camps.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s announcement that the coffee giant would hire 10,000 refugees came in a statement in which he mentioned his “deep concern” at US President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting entry from seven predominantly-Muslim nations.

“I also want to take this opportunity to announce specific actions we are taking to reinforce our belief in our partners around the world and to ensure you are clear that we will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day,” Schultz wrote.

The mention of “doubling down” on helping refugees “fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination” prompted outrage online.

Using the hashtag #BoycottStarbuck, scores of Twitter users vented their concern about apparently preferential employment for refugees.

1000s of homeless veterans are starving right now on the streets - yet @Starbucks wants to hire refugees @POTUS#BoycottStarbucks — Mark Chesnutt (@MarkChesnutt) January 31, 2017

#starbucks Why don't you hire the vets instead of refugees who might really ruin your business? #BoycottStarbucks — Marilynn Randall (@emjayr1942) January 30, 2017

#BoycottStarbucks

We put Trump in the White House

We can Put Starbucks out of business

They want to hire refugees over Americans go 4 it! — Sandy (@sandra8301) January 30, 2017

While Trump is creating jobs for struggling Americans, the left is cheering Starbucks for giving 10,000 to refugees. #BoycottStarbucks — Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) January 30, 2017

We have 93 Million unemployed American citizens and @Starbucks offers to hire 10k #Syrianrefugees#BoycottStarbucks#MAGA — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) January 31, 2017

While President Trump is working to get Americans jobs, Starbucks CEO wants to hire 10,000 refugees.



What about us?#BoycottStarbucks — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2017

Anyone else sick of @Starbucks CEO's pushing HIS political agenda through our coffee and down our throats?#BoycottStarbuckspic.twitter.com/nKZCzbZknA — McQ (@cultcommoncore) January 30, 2017

But Starbucks, as mentioned in their own press release, actually plans to hire 10,000 refugees in five years across 75 countries, including the US.

To put that in perspective, the company has more than 24,000 stores internationally, according to its website.

Twitter users supporting the coffee brand’s employment plan have taken on an opposing hashtag calling for people to actually #Drinkstarbucks.

If you're a racist, anti-immigrant bunghole, please #BoycottStarbucks b/c no one wants to listen to your crap while we #drinkstarbucks — Luis (@LuisS923) January 30, 2017

I've never had a cup of coffee, but I'm tempted to start now that Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees.

Don't #BoycottStarbucks — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) January 30, 2017

Love to #drinkstarbucks now knowing racist, xenophobic haters (who profess to be good Christians and Americans) want to #boycottstarbucks — James Martinez (@jamesdmartinez) January 30, 2017

#BoycottStarbucks is in opposition to @Starbucks CEO pledging to hire 10,000 refugees? Ok, new hashtag #BuyStarbucks take a pic w/your cup. — Young Freshington (@JasonMitch) January 30, 2017