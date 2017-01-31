Sessions faces committee vote amid travel ban turmoil (WATCH LIVE)
The Senate Judiciary Committee met to vote on confirming Jeff Sessions as the next US attorney general. The senator from Alabama still faces a vote before the full Senate, amid turmoil in the Justice Department over enforcing President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Sessions’ appointment was controversial to begin with, plagued with accusations of racism from the 1980s that cost him the post of a federal judge. It became even more so following Trump’s executive order imposing a temporary entry ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries. On Monday, Trump dismissed the acting attorney general, who was appointed by the Obama administration – when she refused to enforce the order.