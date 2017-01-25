RT expresses outrage over charges against its journalist covering protests

The arrest and subsequent felony rioting charge against our reporter, Alexander Rubinstein, simply for doing his job – covering inauguration protests in Washington, DC – is an absolute outrage, RT press office said in a statement.

“Such acts represent an egregious violation of journalistic freedom, and are particularly disheartening to witness in the country that positions itself as the global champion of free press,” the statement says. “RT will apply the full weight of its legal team in support of our journalist and we are confident that a thorough review by the U.S. Attorney’s office will confirm that Alexander, who wore his press credentials at all times, was wrongfully arrested.”

Rubinstein was arrested on January 20 while covering Inauguration Day protests in downtown DC and released the next day.