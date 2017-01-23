Hacked NYT tweet claims Russia will attack US with missiles

After apparently being hacked, a Twitter account belonging to the New York Times reported that Russia intended to launch a missile attack against the US. The newspaper is investigating the situation.

The gaffe affected the NYT’s video account, @nytvideo, which tweeted out the hoax on Sunday at around 9:40am ET, citing a “leaked statement” from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is one of the tweets people are flagging that @nytvideo says an unauthorized user sent pic.twitter.com/TUjVl4jGYo — newyorkist (@Newyorkist) January 22, 2017

Though the alarming tweet was quickly deleted, others followed that were claimed by the hacker group OurMine, which has previously taken responsibility for hijacking a number of high-profile accounts on social media.

OurMine said it had “re-hacked” the account in order to stem the spread of misinformation after noticing that it had been broken into by a third party. Their messages were eventually deleted too.

The newspaper later confirmed that it had deleted a number of tweets published by @nytvideo “without authorization,” saying it was investigating the situation without elaborating.