Mixed reaction as big clean up underway following DC Women’s March

They may have attracted the headlines, but the anti-Trump protesters who attended the massive Women’s March in Washington DC, are now drawing criticism for abandoning their placards at landmarks and on the capital’s streets.

Organizers say that more that 2.5 million people took part in demonstrations around the world on Saturday, as protesters voiced opposition to President Donald Trump while also calling for the protection of civil liberties.

People are leaving their signs on paths leading to the White House #WomensMarch#washingtonpic.twitter.com/cR6yAEeZzA — earthboy (@earthboy17) January 22, 2017

The largest of the events was held in Washington, DC where over half a million people took to the streets, according to AP. Many, if not most, of the protesters came equipped with placards criticising Trump and highlighting their various causes.

Following the march, tens of thousands thousands chose to leave their signs outside various DC landmarks including the White House and the Trump International Hotel.

This action received significant support on social media, with some people supporting it as a graphic, lingering illustration of the sentiments behind the mass gathering.

Thousands of signs find their final resting spot leaving a message for Trump outside of the White House. #womensmarch#womensmarchdcpic.twitter.com/KMwgjzLjDV — Jaime (@wojo4hitz) January 22, 2017

#WomensMarch protestors are also leaving their signs in front of the White House.



Lots of them. pic.twitter.com/bcgHxtbVbf — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) January 21, 2017

People are leaving their Women's March signs outside the Trump Hotel https://t.co/elQ9ewsCvIpic.twitter.com/Zx4RpAsAHQ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 21, 2017

After the march people were leaving their signs they made on the steps of the Trump hotel in DC #LoveTrumpsHatepic.twitter.com/ccZ6PlMrP3 — sophia wadih (@sophiawadih) January 22, 2017

People leaving their #WomensMarchOnWashington signs at Thomas Circle pic.twitter.com/jFhrMxgUuR — Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) January 21, 2017

Many others however, were critical of the move, describing it as selfish littering. “I guess the environment or personal responsibility isn't something they're concerned about,” Conservative blogger The GOP report wrote on Twitter.

Seeing this pic all over time lines. How can leaving signs as trash all over be 'beautiful'?? - "Beautiful end to the #WomensMarch" pic.twitter.com/vrvw7yT7zG — FionaRavenHunter (@LisaFlanery) January 22, 2017

I get idea of leaving #WomensMarch signs @ Trump Hotel & White House, but who do we think will have to clean this up? FYI not Trump. pic.twitter.com/ny2AhPw9tm — Joseph Kitchen (@josephlkitchen) January 22, 2017

Members of the #WomensMarch : Don't leave a mess like this for faceless "others" to clean up. Pitch in. Lend a hand. https://t.co/YslxZhfIqR — Suzanne Lucero (@S_Lucero) January 22, 2017

I don't appreciate protestors leaving their signs behind. What about the environment? — Kimberly (@OhHeyKim) January 22, 2017

The mess many women left after the #WomensMarch. I guess the environment or personal responsibility isn't something they're concerned about pic.twitter.com/uG72U4UL20 — The GOP Report (@TheGOPReport) January 22, 2017

Video of a man wearing a pro-Trump Make America Great Again hat cleaning up rubbish received more than 4,000 retweets and 5,000 likes on the social network.