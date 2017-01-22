Death toll from US storms surges to 15, tornado warnings still in place (PHOTOS)

11 people have been killed and 23 more injured in storms in southern Georgia, bringing the weather-related death toll in the southeastern United States to 15 over the weekend.

The deaths occurred as a direct result of severe weather according to State Emergency Management officials.

Southeastern parts of Georgia remain on high alert as severe weather warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the region along with neighbouring northern Florida.

Severe Weather Warnings Inland Georgia. Here's a link to News4JAX's live radar: https://t.co/rJEiqC90UBpic.twitter.com/TdC9Yv5XG5 — Rebecca Barry (@WJXT_Rebecca) January 22, 2017

Severe Weather Warnings Coastal Georgia. Here's a link to News4JAX's live radar: https://t.co/rJEiqC90UBpic.twitter.com/OlKCVq3CwT — Rebecca Barry (@WJXT_Rebecca) January 22, 2017

"HIGH RISK" of Severe Weather in portions of South #Georgia and portions of North #Florida. This is as bad as it gets. Be ready #GAwx#FLwxpic.twitter.com/gkhX39UKzr — James Sinko (@JamesSinko) January 22, 2017

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday morning that the casualties took place in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties, near the Georgia-Florida border.

Howden said the deaths were related to severe weather but did not specify whether tornadoes were the specific cause. A tornado warning had been issued for parts of the state over night, with severe weather warnings remaining in place Sunday.

Brooks County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were killed early Sunday by a possible tornado, according to News4Jax.

Meanwhile the Emergency Manager in Cook County confirmed that seven people were killed in the county, reported First Coast News.

The photos we have so far are from Tiffany Santana in Adel Georgia. The damage is pretty bad.https://t.co/a3Z7ImsR3Rpic.twitter.com/UJAbYvcWe8 — First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 22, 2017

The Emergency Manager in Cook County reports that seven people are dead after a tornado ca… https://t.co/EbE3bC1LTMpic.twitter.com/Sks80mDCAY — First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 22, 2017

Pasando x #georgia #atlanta #losnandez #loscolombosmusic fuerte lluvia A video posted by Los Nandez (@losnandez) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Rain rain go away. A video posted by Nacoochee Adventures (@nacoocheeadventures) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Our area has been upgrade to a High Risk for severe wx today. CEMA will keep you posted on all watches/warnings! pic.twitter.com/a0vP7kRPNQ — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 22, 2017

The National Weather Service have forecast an outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms over parts of north Florida and south Georgia Sunday and have asked people to review safety procedures for their area.

It also expects the threat to extend southward into central Florida and northeastward into South Carolina this evening.

Four people were killed Saturday after a tornado ripped through the town of Hattiesburg in southern Mississippi leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Vicious tornado ripped through Hattiesburg in #Mississippi, killing at least 4 https://t.co/57sqeLaxgLpic.twitter.com/NFL6t7gETC — RT (@RT_com) January 22, 2017

A wide shot of all the homes damaged looking towards Edwards Street in downtown Hattiesburg. pic.twitter.com/elmJ2hA10c — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

One of the hardest hit areas off of Hall Avenue in Hattiesburg.#mswxpic.twitter.com/VKdRwCUWAU — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

City's Mass Transit Bldg Tornado Damage pic.twitter.com/VeLAKh1f1h — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) January 21, 2017

President Trump expressed his condolences to those affected by the severe storms and pledged federal assistance for Georgia, Florida and Alabama during a White House ceremony, Sunday.

He said he had spoken with Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and planned to speak to Florida Governor Rick Scott about the storms.

"The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly," he said. "So we'll be helping out."