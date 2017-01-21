Shooting wounds 1 during protests at University of Washington

A shooting marked protests that turned violent at the University of Washington in Seattle on Friday. The local fire department has confirmed one adult male with a "possible life threatening injury" was taken to a hospital.

“A person with a suspected gunshot wound in the abdomen was removed from the crowd in the protest in Red Square and taken to Harborview MC,” the University of Washington said in a statement.

Police working on a gunshot victim in Red Square. Hit in the stomach. We heard a muffled bang and commotion. #ANTITRUMPMVMT@KING5Seattlepic.twitter.com/VH8QYhnbTg — Matt Mrozinski (@MattMrozinski) January 21, 2017

The shooting occurred during a protest of Milo Yiannopoulos, a provocative conservative speaker, invited to speak at the campus, according to local Fox affiliate Q13.

Shooting suspect still at large, search continues. Red Square event has ended, people have left. Info: https://t.co/ycyGn0x4OM — UW Alert (@uwalert) January 21, 2017

Alex Franke, a University of Washington student and volunteer medic, told the Seattle Times that he was among the first to treat the victim.

“He was just lying there,” Franke said. “There was so much blood, it was hard to tell.”

The victim, a 32-year-old man, is now undergoing surgery at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, police said, as cited by the Seattle Times.

UW Alert Seattle :: Possible shooting suspect description: Asian male, 50 year old, 5'7" 190lbs glasses no facial... https://t.co/YLK9zFgsfo — UW Alert (@uwalert) January 21, 2017

Someone apparently shot at Red Square according to eye witness accounts and an alert from UWPD #Inauguration#Seattlepic.twitter.com/dIMuj3Cb79 — Nathalie (@gramsofgnats) January 21, 2017

Adult male transported to HMC with possible life threatening injury from a gun shot wound. Pt transported from area near Spokane Ln NE — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) January 21, 2017

Officers working to remove one person with suspected gunshot wound to abdomen from crowd at UW campus demonstration. Developing. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017

The local media channel reported that masked protesters tried to block access to the Yiannopoulos event, which spurred fights between them and attendees. Seattle police said protesters outside the event were "throwing briks, other items at officers," according to a tweet.

Officers responding to 41/University Way for report of an assault. One person with head injury. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017

Also on Friday, across the US and worldwide, demonstrations were held to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Some of those were marked with violence.