Inauguration haze: Lines to get free weed joints during Trump ceremony

© Steve Dipaola / Reuters
Thousands of marijuana joints have been rolled by a cannabis-legalization group in the US capital, luring blocks-long crowds to a trendy DC downtown area near to where Donald Trump will be sworn in as president.

Dupont Circle, some 30 minutes away from Capitol Hill, where Trump is to take his oath of office, has been trending on Twitter as lines stretching over several blocks have formed there.

A group called the DC Cannabis Coalition (DCMJ) plans to hand out 4,200 joints for free in an event named ‘Trump 420’ – a reference to the global cannabis celebration date of April 20.

The organizers called on anyone who gets an ‘inauguration joint’ from them to light it four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s inauguration speech.

Not everyone might get lucky, though, as the group has already said it is "starting to run low on joints."

It's a little hazy what the 45th US president thinks of the legal status of weed, as it wasn't specifically outlined during his campaign.

