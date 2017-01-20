Inauguration haze: Lines to get free weed joints during Trump ceremony

Thousands of marijuana joints have been rolled by a cannabis-legalization group in the US capital, luring blocks-long crowds to a trendy DC downtown area near to where Donald Trump will be sworn in as president.

Dupont Circle, some 30 minutes away from Capitol Hill, where Trump is to take his oath of office, has been trending on Twitter as lines stretching over several blocks have formed there.

Line goes from Dupont Circle to Florida Ave.! #Trump420pic.twitter.com/F5q5NTTdWN — DCMJ (@DCMJ2014) January 20, 2017

The line of protestors queuing up to meet and march at Dupont Circle is six blocks long. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 20, 2017

A group called the DC Cannabis Coalition (DCMJ) plans to hand out 4,200 joints for free in an event named ‘Trump 420’ – a reference to the global cannabis celebration date of April 20.

The organizers called on anyone who gets an ‘inauguration joint’ from them to light it four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s inauguration speech.

Biggest crowds I've seen so far: hundreds lined up at DuPont Circle, apparently waiting for free joints? pic.twitter.com/3DQiBYTmHq — Kate Davidson (@KateDavidson) January 20, 2017

Not everyone might get lucky, though, as the group has already said it is "starting to run low on joints."

I don't smoke but I grabbed one anyway. pic.twitter.com/7AqpCfV7vQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 20, 2017

DuPont Circle is trending because of free weed. If this is where your priorities are, no wonder why you lost the election. #InaugurationDay — 🐸AlbertRotten🐸 (@AlbertRotten) January 20, 2017

It's a little hazy what the 45th US president thinks of the legal status of weed, as it wasn't specifically outlined during his campaign.