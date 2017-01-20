Massive anti-Trump protest at #DeploraBall in DC ahead of inauguration
Police fired some sort of tear gas at demonstrators, according to RT's Alexander Rubinstein. The protesters are throwing things at officers, including posters, water balloons and even a bike at one point.
"There are explosions," Rubinstein said.
Police push my head into heavy camera, protesters throw bike, explosives, signs and water balloons. Then I got hit by pepper spray grenade pic.twitter.com/ag6O5tm8L3— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017
A protester was also seen lighting a fire in the street.
#disruptj20 protestera set fire outside the #DeploraBallpic.twitter.com/WiEysz9nur— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017
Anti-#Trump protesters arrive at National Press Club where the alt-right #Inauguration#DeploraBall is gathering #DisruptJ20pic.twitter.com/Et4lcjdNqf— Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017
RT @GregJKrieg: Protests outside the #DeploraBall at Nat'l Press Club pic.twitter.com/ESVlTi8BeK— heykim (@heykim) January 20, 2017
Anti-#Trump protest in DC outside the #DeploraBallhttps://t.co/0oguBgn3Eu— RT America (@RT_America) January 20, 2017
The Deploraball is a pre-inaugural party to celebrate Trump's election. About a thousand so-called "deplorables" are expected to attend the event at the National Press Club. The name is in reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's remark that "you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."
.@SmythRadio on #Periscope: Protests at #deploraballhttps://t.co/jXCYXADHyv— Ms. and so it goes (@and_so_it_goes) January 20, 2017