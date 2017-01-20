Massive anti-Trump protest at #DeploraBall in DC ahead of inauguration

Protesters outside the "Deploraball" have been hit with pepper spray grenades ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. RT America is on the scene in Washington, DC.

Police fired some sort of tear gas at demonstrators, according to RT's Alexander Rubinstein. The protesters are throwing things at officers, including posters, water balloons and even a bike at one point.

"There are explosions," Rubinstein said.

Police push my head into heavy camera, protesters throw bike, explosives, signs and water balloons. Then I got hit by pepper spray grenade pic.twitter.com/ag6O5tm8L3 — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017

A protester was also seen lighting a fire in the street.

The Deploraball is a pre-inaugural party to celebrate Trump's election. About a thousand so-called "deplorables" are expected to attend the event at the National Press Club. The name is in reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's remark that "you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."