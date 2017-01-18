Body count: Judith Miller slammed on Twitter for saying Manning leaks killed people

Judith Miller, who through her reporting advocated invading Iraq in 2003, has been blasted on Twitter after criticizing President Barack Obama’s decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence.

“How many people have died” as a result of Manning’s leaks?, Miller tweeted.

Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning. How many people died because of manning' leak? https://t.co/WrijBtp4fo — Judith Miller (@JMfreespeech) January 17, 2017

Miller, now a Fox News contributor, was a New York Times journalist who cited dodgy, unnamed sources in her reporting on the nonexistent weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq, leading up to the war that cost the lives of 4,424 US troops with 31,952 of them wounded.

With such baggage, it came as no surprise that Miller’s arrogant tweet would ignite a twitterstorm.

How many people died because of the lies you wrote which led to the Iraq War??? https://t.co/X7FtsdjZYP — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) January 17, 2017

Judith Miller's inability to recognize the fact or breadth of her own body count is one of the great rationalizations of history https://t.co/ccQ0lcFTvO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 17, 2017

How many people died because this woman helped lie us into war? https://t.co/jAn4eNxT36 — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) January 17, 2017

Judy's Iraq-War starting stories ALL based off leaks. Those leaks killed 100s of 1000s.



Ready to send your murderous sources to prison? https://t.co/ez2yw2cwmU — emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 17, 2017

Manning leaked b/c of the mess Miller's inaccurate WMD reporting helped to create in Iraq https://t.co/NkRid6QgUg — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) January 17, 2017

@JMfreespeech you literally caused the iraq war to happen under false pretenses, bye. — Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) January 17, 2017

Less than the number who died because of your Iraq war reporting. https://t.co/oBnMMqQuAe — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 17, 2017

How many people died because of 'leaks' to Judith Miller. Someone needs a prosthetic self-awareness https://t.co/Uw4M5r55gx — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 17, 2017

@JMfreespeech Your lies contributed to the deaths of more than 170,000 people. You are a weapon of mass destruction. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) January 17, 2017

How many people died because of the US gov's "WMD" lies you helped spread?

Oh, we have an answer: More than 1 million Iraqis@JMfreespeechpic.twitter.com/0yzq8YV2Wh — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 17, 2017

@JMfreespeech Do you realize you're THAT Judith Miller? — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) January 17, 2017

About a month into the war, Miller claimed Iraq was burying chemical weapons in the desert before international inspectors could find them. Miller’s source for that article was a low-level Iraqi scientist, who “pointed to several spots in the sand where he said chemical precursors and other weapons material were buried.”

In another article, Miller claimed Iraq had intentions of building an atomic bomb, writing, “Iraq has stepped up its quest for nuclear weapons and has embarked on a worldwide hunt for materials to make an atomic bomb.”

After the US invaded Iraq, and no WMDs were found, Miller wrote a book called, “The Story: A Reporter’s Journey,” in which she acknowledged being wrong about WMDs, but refused to take any blame, saying instead, “relying on the conclusions of American and foreign intelligence analysts and other experts I trusted, I, too, got WMD in Iraq wrong. But not because I lacked skepticism.”

Miller said the false information that pushed America into the war was a mistake. "They were mistakes, not lies," she said.

Semantics aside, her “mistakes” did help justify the invasion of Iraq, which, according to an investigation by the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, led to the deaths of around one million people in Iraq, with 220,000 people killed in Afghanistan, and 80,000 in Pakistan.

“And this is only a conservative estimate. The total number of deaths in the three countries named above could also be in excess of 2 million, whereas a figure below 1 million is extremely unlikely,” the report states.

Manning has been imprisoned for the last seven years sometimes, in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

Manning was given a 35-year sentence for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents, which came to be known as the “Afghan War Diary” and “Iraq War Logs” to Wikileaks. After going to court in 2013, Brigadier general Robert Carr, a senior counterintelligence officer who headed the Information Review Task Force that investigated the impact of WikiLeaks’ disclosures on behalf of the Defense Department, told the court at Fort Meade that there were cases of any deaths caused by Manning’s leak.

"As a result of the Afghan logs I know of one individual killed – an Afghan national who had a relationship with the US government and the Taliban came out and said publicly that they had killed him as a result of him being associated with information in these logs," Carr said, according to the Guardian.

A document from the Iraq War Logs shows that the military recorded 109,032 deaths in Iraq from January 2004 to December 2009. That figure included 66,081 "Civilian" deaths, 15,196 "Host Nation" deaths, 23,984 "Enemy" deaths, and 3,771 "Friendly" deaths.