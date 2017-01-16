8 shot at MLK parade in Miami's Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

Eight people have been shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march attended by thousands in Miami’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

No deaths have been reported.

A large crowd gathered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Northwest Miami-Dade County to pay respects to the civil rights leader, when shots were fired at about 3:40pm on Monday.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to RT that two African-American girls, one 13 and the other 11, were grazed by bullets and were treated on the scene, and released to their parents.

Another five victims are in stable condition in hospital, with one 20-year-old man listed as critical.

All the victims are African-American.

At least two people have been taken in for questioning, and two firearms have also been recovered, according to police.

Two individuals have been detained, two weapons have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/HYzA2hBSSD — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 16, 2017

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

MLK parade and festival in NW Miami Dade turns into shooting scene. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/eG0lznurPN — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) January 16, 2017