Orlando cop-killer manhunt: Officer Debra Clayton killed, schools on lockdown

As many as 15 schools in Orlando, Florida have been placed on lockdown as authorities pursue a suspect who shot and killed an off-duty police officer at a Walmart in Pine Hills. A sheriff's deputy was killed in a car crash during the manhunt.

The Orlando Police department confirmed one of their officers was shot on Monday morning.

We have an officer shot and suspect(s) at large. Officer transported to hospital. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The off-duty officer tried to stop a shoplifter at a Pine Hills Walmart, when the man opened fire, according to witnesses quoted by local media.

#BREAKING Walmart employee told me someone was shoplifting & an off duty cop tried to stop them but was shot #fox35pic.twitter.com/PK4bYVjwxp — Jackie Orozco (@ReporterJackie) January 9, 2017

The female officer was shot multiple times, and passed away. She was identified as Sergeant Debra Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the force.

The name of the fallen officer is Sgt. Debra Clayton. Our thoughts are with the Orlando Police Department during this time. pic.twitter.com/tLAxujG6UH — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) January 9, 2017 Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017 #BREAKING-flag-draped coffin leaving ORMC after @OrlandoPolice officer shot several times. No official word from OPD on her name. No words. pic.twitter.com/EKUiBXzoeC — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) January 9, 2017

Police have identified the suspect as Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd, who is also wanted for a December murder of a his girlfriend, who was pregnant. He carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, according to the police.

BREAKING: OCSO seeking Markeith Loyd. Massive manhunt underway near Cinderlane and Rosemont. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. Murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/VaZFu6CXUG — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017 Com. Regina Hill says it was her Liaison officer who was shot. Hill was friends w/ the woman Markeith Loyd is accused of killing in Dec. pic.twitter.com/lMfqTeKDzg — Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV) January 9, 2017 #MarkeithLoyd - Orlando Police shooting suspect Markeith Loyd also wanted for killing his pregnant g/f Dec. 13. His FB post on Nov. 30. pic.twitter.com/zHRveDodLa — Cathy (@courtchatter) January 9, 2017

With Loyd at large, authorities have placed area schools on lockdown, with local media reporting up to 15 schools affected.

newstalkflorida: #BREAKING: 9 Orlando area schools on lockdown due to officer involved shooting w/ suspect(s) at l… pic.twitter.com/qLFPgBdDNo — Pasco Revolution (@PascoRevolution) January 9, 2017 @orlandopolice Schools on lockdown include Gateway,Evans, Positive Pathways, Pine Hills Elem, Meadowbrook, Lockhart Elem & Lockhart Middle — MOST Cyber Team (@MOSTCyberTeam) January 9, 2017

Another officer, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department, was struck by a vehicle while responding to the shooting, the Florida Highway Patrol told local media. Sheriff Jerry Demmings confirmed that the deputy had died, but declined to identify him pending notification of his next of kin.

Confirmed: Motorcycle unit struck by a vehicle earlier today was responding to officer-involved shooting. In critical condition, per FHP. — News 13 (@MyNews13) January 9, 2017 Motorcycle deputy hit by car while searching for OPD shooting suspect has died. 2 officers now dead in Orlando, via @WFTV — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) January 9, 2017

Just saw SWAT vehicles going through corner of Pine Hills & North Lane. @WESHpic.twitter.com/OH1xgJjY7t — Hadas Brown (@HadasBrownWESH) January 9, 2017

“We need our citizens to be vigilant. We need our citizens to be careful. The man we’re looking for is very dangerous,” said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, asking the public to call the police with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Our hearts break for the family of the City of Orlando police officer lost this morning in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/uLR3y4hFkQ — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) January 9, 2017

Judging by a large police presence outside a residential complex on Cinderlane Parkway on Monday afternoon, Loyd might be barricaded inside.

Seeing SWAT team inside this complex off Cinderlane Pkwy. Earlier I heard them on a bullhorn. Residents say this has been going on for hours pic.twitter.com/bxWLfp1ap4 — Stephanie Allen (@stephanieallenn) January 9, 2017

Around 1pm local time on Monday, however, the Orlando PD offered a $60,000 reward for information on the suspect's whereabouts.