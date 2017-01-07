HomeAmerica

Major pile-up Connecticut: Dozens of vehicles, tanker involved in winter storm crashes (PHOTOS)

© CT State Police ‏@CT_STATE_POLICE / Twitter
Connecticut State Police have shared footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle pile up involving at least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker which occurred amidst severe winter weather conditions.
The smash which occurred in Middletown, Connecticut, Friday afternoon, has resulted in the closure of the Interstate 91 in both directions.

Connecticut State Police have shared photos and videos of a multi-vehicle smash resulting in the closure of Interstate 91 in both directions. No serious injuries have been reported, according to police.

Troopers are dealing with reports of several crashes in the region as severe weather hampers driving conditions.

A winter storm warning is in place for Middletown, Connecticut and drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roads with 12 inch snowfalls being forecast.

