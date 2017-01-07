Major pile-up Connecticut: Dozens of vehicles, tanker involved in winter storm crashes (PHOTOS)

Connecticut State Police have shared footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle pile up involving at least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker which occurred amidst severe winter weather conditions.

The smash which occurred in Middletown, Connecticut, Friday afternoon, has resulted in the closure of the Interstate 91 in both directions.

Connecticut State Police have shared photos and videos of a multi-vehicle smash resulting in the closure of Interstate 91 in both directions. No serious injuries have been reported, according to police.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

#CTtraffic: I-91 nb & sb x20-25 closed for multiple crashes. Check weather reports/rd conditions before heading out. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/tO1PFdujia — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

21 vehicle pileup w 3 trucks and two ruptured fuel tanks on I-91s. Highway shut down and up to 10 injuries. Stay home if possible. Thanks. — Daniel Drew (@MayorDanDrew) January 7, 2017

Troopers are dealing with reports of several crashes in the region as severe weather hampers driving conditions.

BREAKING: Pileup on I-91S in #Middletown, CT. At least 20 vehicles, 3 tractor trailers & a tanker. Photo courtesy of @CT_STATE_POLICEpic.twitter.com/0hw7SU0Y61 — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) January 7, 2017

MVA UPDATE: No injuries. Car vs utility pole. @EversourceCT is enroute Priority 3. Road is open. pic.twitter.com/XUV04FZO7k — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) January 7, 2017

A winter storm warning is in place for Middletown, Connecticut and drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roads with 12 inch snowfalls being forecast.