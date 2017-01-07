Thousands stranded at Florida airport after mass shooting

Thousands of terrified passengers were left stranded at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, following the shooting that left 5 people dead five and 8 injured.

As of 7:00pm Eastern, about six hours following the shooting, flights remained grounded. But travelers were allowed to return to their vehicles after parking garages had been cleared of any potential threats.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Police say all parking garages at @FLLFlyer have been cleared -- people now being allowed to get their cars. @NBC6pic.twitter.com/vJwcx7DH6c — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) January 6, 2017

Other travelers are not as lucky. A passenger stuck on Southwest Airlines flight 494 has warned he will go into diabetic ketoacidosis if he does not eat soon, Jason Rabinowitz with Airline Flyer reported. It may be hours before passengers are deplaned. WSVN reports that officials caution that the airport may be closed for the next 24 hours.

Flier frustration: Several planes w/ passengers have been on tarmac for 5+ hours. @JetBlue flight from #Boston landed 8.5 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/6kDYMMBzc1 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) January 7, 2017

Southwest 494 reporting a passenger says he'll go into diabetic ketoacidosis within an hour if he doesn't get a meal soon. https://t.co/hSr7s3nd6a — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 6, 2017

In the initial chaos, people ran out on the tarmac from Terminal 2, and into other areas of the airport. Thousands ended up stranded as the police searched for the shooter. There were also reports of a second gunman at Terminal 1, but that turned out to be a false alarm.

Incessant fire alarm at Terminal 1, workers huddling outside @FLLFlyerpic.twitter.com/JZweBI5Dhk — Linda Trischitta (@LindaTrischitta) January 6, 2017

“People started yelling and screaming and frankly running toward any door - exit to get out of there” Mark Lea, who was in baggage claim where the shooting took place, told WLS.

David McCluskey offers stranded travelers free rides to nearby hotels. This is his 5th trip. The nearest 7 hotels are booked. @MiamiHeraldpic.twitter.com/QZuSRhaYAh — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) January 6, 2017

“People yelling, people screaming, everyone in a big pack just running as far as possible away from the shots. Our bus driver wasn’t sure what was going on, he was asking, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ But no one was answering because everyone was in a rush to get safe,” a traveler told WFOR Miami.

.@Airbnb has activated their urgent accommodations in Fort Lauderdale to help those affected by the attack. https://t.co/TqJKZAQAB0 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 7, 2017

Steve Campion told WLS that he watched the commotion unfold from the plane just after landing, “When we initially landed it was surreal to see people running from the terminal.”

Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida Airport Evacuated pic.twitter.com/brM4vc2x4M — Darl van Dijk (@Lastcombo) January 6, 2017

A passenger tweeted that police had put them on “lockdown after reports of additional shots fired.” She later said that police were “blocking airport access at our front gate,” and that passengers were just walking down roads to get away from the scene with “good samaritans giving rides”

Police blocking airport access at our front gate. Stranded #FLL passengers walking down roads; good samaritans giving rides. #FLLshooting — Erin Luebkeman (@eluebkeman) January 6, 2017

“We ran from the terminal out to the tarmac,” Dr. Massa told the New York Times. He added that officials marched people in a single file line, with their hands up and patting them down.

Police just escorted everyone out to sweep terminal 1 hundreds standing in a pen outside baggage at FLL airport @WPLGLocal10pic.twitter.com/bCJTFvBI9a — Todd Tongen (@toddtongen) January 6, 2017

Many people have been tweeting that they are stills stuck at the airport, or that they have family members who are stranded.

What a day. Buried my oldest brother this morning in Fort Lauderdale. Niece stranded on tarmac at airport due to shooting. Scary, sad day. — Terry Eberle (@Terryeberle) January 6, 2017

No relief at FLL for those stranded. pic.twitter.com/L8gPAQToLq — Chris-James Cognetta (@CeeJayCognetta) January 6, 2017

After the police detained the shooter, Ari Fleischer said that “All seems calm now,” however, he said that “police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.”

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Latest reports say police are still on the scene, sweeping the area and using helicopters to search for other possible gunmen.