6 killed as storms, tornadoes & floods sweep southeast US (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least six people have been killed after powerful storms, spawning several tornadoes, battered parts of the southeast United States, leaving a trail of destruction.

Four people were killed in Rehobeth, Alabama on Monday evening after a tree fell through their mobile home.

Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 3, 2017

Severe storms kill four in Alabama https://t.co/m4d9ecqS2Apic.twitter.com/SbEnuSJbpw — Marshall Moss (@MarshallMoss) January 4, 2017

A tornado swept through the area, causing structural damage to several buildings. The town has also been affected by major flooding.

A clean-up is now underway across the state as the extent of the damage is assessed.

Alabama residents focused on clean up after storms ripped through the state. @OmarVillafranca has more on @CBSEveningNews#alwxpic.twitter.com/6StKxcbweg — alyssa estrada (@anenews) January 3, 2017

WEATHER DAMAGE: Severe storms damaged the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores. Zoo says no animals dead. WKRG's Debbie Williams is there pic.twitter.com/uNyUC7694A — WKRG (@WKRG) January 2, 2017

#RedCross teams are helping those affected by last night's storms in east AL—talking with families, meeting needs & helping them recover. pic.twitter.com/o5djVZeF2s — Alabama Red Cross (@AlabamaRedCross) January 4, 2017

In Florida, a 70-year-old man drowned near his trailer home in Mossy Head in the Florida Panhandle. Walton County Sheriff’s Office discovered the man’s car partially submerged and his body found in water nearby.

3:48pm CST #SPC_Watch WW 4 TORNADO AL FL GA CW 022145Z - 030400Z, https://t.co/kk30hkcKz3pic.twitter.com/12LTEBdA0G — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) January 2, 2017

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe confirmed the death of one woman as a result of the violent storm but did not release any details about how she was killed or her identity.

RT: USA – Floods in Florida and Alabama as Storms Sweep Across South: A storm system has s… https://t.co/hZWypxsHJdpic.twitter.com/IfL3c7aJfQ — ClimateChaos (@ClimateChaosBot) January 3, 2017

The storm system began in Texas before moving east into Louisiana and Mississippi, knocking out power to thousands of houses and felling trees before reaching Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

No fatalities or serious injuries were reported in Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi.

Storm damage at the Walmart and other businesses in Marksville, Louisiana (Pics ctsy Cindi Duncan) #lawxpic.twitter.com/GmGT05WdQG — Mike Evans (@crabblers) January 2, 2017

Dramatic clearing behind this morning's storms across SE Texas. #FirstAlertSETXpic.twitter.com/22jjAeK12X — Patrick Vaughn (@PatrickVaughn4) January 2, 2017





