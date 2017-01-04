103 injured in train derailment at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A train has derailed at a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train station in Brooklyn, New York reportedly injuring at least 100 people and damaging the station.

Video from Atlantic Terminal shows the train having crashed into a door on the platform after coming off the line. The window is smashed and the structure twisted from the impact.

#brooklyn. Train crashes into Atlantic terminal. Hope all is well with you all.. our Founder was on this train. Crazy! — CoLab-Factory (@CoLabFactory) January 4, 2017

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

Early reports said 20 people received minor injuries in the crash, however the FDNY tweeted that there were “103 injuries reported at scene of Atlantic Terminal LIRR train derailment, all non-life-threatening.” People were seen being taken from the station on stretchers.

103 injuries reported at scene of Atlantic Terminal LIRR train derailment, all non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017

NOW: Train Derailment @ the @LIRR Atlantic Terminal / F'bush Ave. Rescue Units on the scene. Minor injuries. Expect traffic/train delays — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 4, 2017

Crash in Atlantic Terminal on the LIRR. FDNY is on the scene but short of tons of property damage seems everyone is OK. — @schatbot on Jan 4, 2017

I'm ok, but they're still getting people out. Happened on the platform next to mine #train #lirr — Sophie (@sophieaka) on Jan 4, 2017

The train derailed from track six after hitting a bumper block upon its arrival at the station. The station quickly filled with smoke, officials told the NY Post.

Damage to LIRR train here at Atlantic Terminal — Glenn Schuck via CBSNewYork, January 4, 2017

BREAKING: MTA chairman says derailed #LIRR train was Far Rockaway train that struck the "bumping block" in the station — Elizabeth Hashagen (@Elizabethnews12) January 4, 2017

BREAKING: Video I took moments after the #LIRRderailment at Atlantic Terminal. Dozens hurt; no life threatening injuries. — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) January 4, 2017

It had departed from Far Rockaway at 7:18am and arrived at Atlantic Station at 8:20am, nine minutes behind schedule.

“We were standing and waiting to get off. One of the doors shattered and we all fell on top of each other,” one passenger told the NY Post.

“The train hit the end and came off the tracks. There was a screeching and the station quickly filled with dust and smoke,” another eyewitness said.

Images taken from inside the train show collapsed seats and debris.

#LIRR #AtlanticTerminal — Bob Be Brown (@qmanity) on Jan 4, 2017

Video from the terminal shows rescue services at the scene.

Oops. #LIRR #AtlanticTerminal — Bob Be Brown (@qmanity) on Jan 4, 2017

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo inspected the scene of the crash. He described it as “minor compared to Hoboken,” in reference to the crash in September last year at a New Jersey station that left one person dead and over 100 injured.

“The most serious injury was a broken leg,” he tweeted regarding Wednesday’s derailment.

The @LIRR train was supposed to stop at a bumper & didn't, but glad to report there were no deaths; the most serious injury was a broken leg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 4, 2017

"This is minor compared to Hoboken," Gov Cuomo says of Atlantic Terminal crash — Noah Remnick (@NoahRemnick) January 4, 2017

LIRR have advised commuters that there will be a delay to services.

FDNY and NYPD activity outside of Atlantic Terminal right now. Delays and street closures in immediate area. — Lauren Scala (@LaurenScala4NY) January 4, 2017