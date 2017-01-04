HomeAmerica

Reports of ammonia leak at Buckeye, Arizona fertilizer plant cause hazmat response

Officials are responding to a hazardous materials threat following reports of an ammonia leak at a fertilizer factory in the town of Buckeye, Arizona, according to the local media.

A hazmat team was called in at around 5:45am local time after employees of Fertizona smelled a strong odor of ammonia, KTVK-TV reports, citing the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials have so far spotted no obvious leaks, Captain Reda Bigler of the Phoenix Fire Department said, as reported by KTVK. Officials have set up a ‘hazard zone’ while checking the situation.

A nearby road has been closed due to the incident, KNXV-TV reports.

Fertizona is the largest agricultural fertilizer and crop protection retailer, the company says on its website.

