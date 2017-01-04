Reports of ammonia leak at Buckeye, Arizona fertilizer plant cause hazmat response

Officials are responding to a hazardous materials threat following reports of an ammonia leak at a fertilizer factory in the town of Buckeye, Arizona, according to the local media.

A hazmat team was called in at around 5:45am local time after employees of Fertizona smelled a strong odor of ammonia, KTVK-TV reports, citing the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials have so far spotted no obvious leaks, Captain Reda Bigler of the Phoenix Fire Department said, as reported by KTVK. Officials have set up a ‘hazard zone’ while checking the situation.

#LIVE VIDEO: We are live on scene of a reported hazmat situation near SR-85/Baseline in Buckeye. https://t.co/OXDzdvLqqHpic.twitter.com/q920ObciaF — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) January 4, 2017

Address: 26705 W BASELINE RD... Fertizona - Buckeye, L.L.C. Full 1st alarm HAZ-MAT response. https://t.co/nen9YSgOEZ — PhoenixFireScan (@PhoenixFireScan) January 4, 2017

Ammonia leak at fertilizer plant causes 1st Alarm HAZMAT response in Buckeye near Baseline and SR85. #BREAKING — 12 News (@12News) January 4, 2017

A nearby road has been closed due to the incident, KNXV-TV reports.

Fertizona is the largest agricultural fertilizer and crop protection retailer, the company says on its website.