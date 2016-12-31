Huge inferno lights up Las Vegas, cause unclear (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
This fire on the Westside of vegas is huge! #vegasfirepic.twitter.com/rycDidptTt— Danielle Deremo (@SuperDaniYell) December 31, 2016
The fire is located near Rochelle Avenue and Hualapai Way, KTNV report.
Some nine units are battling the two-alarm fire, the local Fire and Rescue Department said on Twitter.
Quite the blaze from a fire from an under-construction apartment building near the intersection of Hualapai & Rochelle in western #LasVegas. pic.twitter.com/4Y0GqKWQ7g— Barry White (@KTNVBarryWhite) December 31, 2016
At least eight fire engines, one truck, and an air resource unit with more than 40 personnel are currently fighting the blaze, KTNV said.
Fire behind Kohls near 215/flamingo @FOX5Vegaspic.twitter.com/fx9TTkXqD8— Gladys (@glad2bnlv) December 31, 2016
The fire struck four apartment buildings containing eight apartments, Fox news reported, citing Clark County Fire Department, which added that all were under construction.
Crazy fire in Vegas. Damn. pic.twitter.com/ct0gF1pLkt— Zak Bagans (@Zak_Bagans) December 31, 2016
One has been destroyed, while two have been severely damaged, and one house has sustained minor damage, the department said.
@FOX5Vegaspic.twitter.com/bcIG8X49Kq— NALANi ✌ (@nalaniduh) December 31, 2016