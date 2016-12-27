Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package

The lobby of Trump Tower has reportedly been evacuated due to a suspicious package, the New York Police Department has said. President-elect Donald Trump is not on the premises.

NEW-YORK : La Trump Tower est évacuée d'urgence pour une raison encore inconnue. Donald Trump n'est pas dans le bâtiment (@PrisonPlanet). pic.twitter.com/nSWPqdJQTh — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) December 27, 2016

Trump Tower evacuated due to reports of suspicious package: NYPD source https://t.co/G17bOuytVo — Ava_Pittman (@APreports) December 27, 2016

Police are pushing tourists and reporters alike down the block, away from Trump Tower, which was just evacuated https://t.co/Cn7YUsp7Et — (@NoahHurowitz) Dec 27 2016

The New York City police and fire departments are on the scene.

While the evacuation and investigation were underway in New York, Trump sent an unrelated tweet out about the election.

The area where the bag was found in Trump Tower is in the public space. This is not where inside the protected perimeter or living area. — (@Tom_Winter) Dec 27 2016

The all-clear was given about 40 minutes after the evacuation began, the NYPD tweeted.

President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016