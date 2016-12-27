Mall mayhem: Post-Christmas shopping results in chaotic scenes across US (VIDEOS)

Police in several US states responded to reports of at least a dozen chaotic incidents at shopping malls on Monday, including melees involving hundreds of people and false alarms about gunfire.

The disturbances broke out on the post-Christmas shopping day as many stores reopened. This year, December 26 was observed as a federal holiday in the US as Christmas Day fell on a Sunday. While many retailers have taken on the tradition of Britain’s Boxing Day sales, it traditionally pales in comparison to the US shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Police departments across the country were alerted to several reports of gunshots and mass brawls at a number of shopping centers, forcing shoppers to evacuate and malls to close early.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens, Elizabeth, New Jersey

Up to 10 people were injured, including two children, when chaos broke out after the noise of a chair hitting the ground reportedly caused someone to shout “gun” in the mall.

The Mayor of Elizabeth took to Twitter confirming that no shots had been fired, but that a fight had broken out.

Armed police responded to the incident and evacuated the building.

(3/4) Two injuries reported of an 8 year old w/ cut finger and a 12 year old w/ leg injury. No others reported hurt at this time. — Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) December 26, 2016

(2/3) A total of 8-10 people were injured today with non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene. — Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) December 27, 2016

About a mile away from Jersey Gardens ppl r seen walking to safety. Not allowed to get in car. @FiOS1NewsNJpic.twitter.com/DMHZaAKvWU — Kathryn Clark (@KathrynClarkTV) December 26, 2016







#livemall #newjersey A video posted by Rustam Pulati (@rustny) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

Well damn ya I waited on that long ass line for the tech smh // I dipped yall *Ignore the caption the situation is clearing up to not be a bomb that I heard from people SOMEONE THREW A FUCKING CHAIR A video posted by PaoPao Locsin (@jpao.locsin) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:58pm PST

Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, North Carolina

North Carolina’s Cross Creek Mall was also evacuated, at the decision of the owners, after a brawl broke out between teenagers at the food court. Fayetteville Police Department confirmed they received reports of gunfire, but could not confirm any shots had been fired and found no gunshot victims or damage to property.

Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall: A brawl at the mall between teenagers led to evacuation and… https://t.co/gOjYK8SkKLpic.twitter.com/PLjaQ6fU3P — Raleigh NC Buzz (@raleighncbuzz) December 27, 2016

Hulen Mall, Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth Police said up to 150 teenagers were involved in a mass brawl that erupted at Hulen Mall forcing management to put the center on lockdown, according to NBCDFW.

Officers were responding to alleged gunshots in the mall parking lot when the fight erupted in the food court and spread to other parts of the mall.

Police are investigating if the incident was organized online and if it is linked to other large-scale disruptions at malls across the country.

Police: Fights at Hulen Mall involved 100-150 teens, may be linked to other mall fights nationwide organized online pic.twitter.com/TiRo5G2t0a — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) December 27, 2016

hulen mall wild for this one lmao pic.twitter.com/4rD4ZO5h1H — cyn 💘 (@CyNinja) December 27, 2016

Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois

The Fox Valley Mall was closed early Monday night after a fracas broke out in the food court.

Up to 75 police officers attended the scene as seven juveniles were arrested and more were questioned, according to ABC7 Chicago. No serious injuries were reported.

Fox Valley Mall wildin pic.twitter.com/UU7p0Qq7Gs — Velma (@BFitman) December 27, 2016

front row seats for what started the fox valley mall fights pic.twitter.com/Qa2wALQxlb — Esther (@_esther74) December 27, 2016

Town Center Aurora in Aurora, Colorado

Aurora Police Department shut down the Town Center Aurora after multiple clashes took place at the center, reportedly involving some 500 people.

Five juveniles were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct. Police say the fight had been planned on social media, according to Fox31 Denver.

#APDAlert: Large disturbance at @TCAurora.Mall is being closed and evacuated by APD. No one else is being will be permitted into the mall. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2016

Just arriving at Town Center at Aurora - large police presence #9newspic.twitter.com/uDZ5kdNJNW — Anusha Roy (@AnushaRoy9News) December 27, 2016

At least 500 people involved in the disturbance at Town Center in Aurora. Five arrested, all juveniles. Charges of disorderly conduct. — Jennifer Hicks (@JenniferCHicks) December 27, 2016

Aurora PD says the 13 similar incidents appear to be a coincidence, bc nothing points to a link #malldisturbance — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) December 27, 2016

Arizona Mills mall, Tempe, Arizona

Arizona Mills mall in Arizona was put on lockdown by management after reports of shots fired inside the shopping center. Local police confirmed no evidence of gunfire was found.

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested after two fights broke out at the mall.

NO shots fired at AZ Mills Mall, officers on scene investigating cause of disturbance — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) December 27, 2016

Mall security in the food court at Arizona Mills questioning teens. Some saying they heard a gunshot. Police say NO shots fired. #12Newspic.twitter.com/ibbj8qJcd9 — Ryan Cody (@RyanThomasCody) December 27, 2016

Beachwood Place mall, Beachwood, Ohio

Another false ‘shooting’ created mass hysteria in the Beachwood Place mall, causing police to use pepper spray to disperse a large crowd, according to Cleveland.com.

While police said there was no shooting they confirmed a large disturbance had broken out resulting in the arrest of one juvenile for assaulting a police officer.

Large police presence at #Beachwood Place Mall. Still waiting for details from police. @cleveland19newspic.twitter.com/oKxBfOQMWL — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) December 27, 2016

They shooting in Beachwood Mall tho... 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/MNBEes9GIp — Doe Boy / Freebandz (@DoeBoyOfficial) December 27, 2016

I picked the wrong day to go to Beachwood mall 😐 pic.twitter.com/QMTPipGmYq — Mike Finley (@MikeFinley__) December 27, 2016

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Manchester, Connecticut

Hundreds of teenagers took part in several fights at the mall resulting in eight arrests and closure of the center.

One Manchester officer was assaulted while trying to break up a fight but was not seriously injured.

Video from inside the Buckland Hills Mall in #Manchester during large fight. pic.twitter.com/udLQWtZCQ7 — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) December 26, 2016

Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, Pennsylvania

Police confirmed four arrests were made during an “incident involving several youths” at the Monroeville Mall on Monday. This comes two years after a huge brawl on the same date which resulted in a several arrests and injuries.

Monroeville Mall spokesperson says mall was never actually under lockdown during fight/arrests. Says Dick's lowered security gates 4 safety — KDKA Kym Gable (@Kymgable) December 27, 2016

Mall disturbances were also reported in two centers in Memphis, Tennessee and Long Island, New York. Investigations are ongoing to establish if there is any link between the melees.