2-state solution 'only way' for lasting peace btwn Israelis, Palestinians - Kerry
HomeAmerica

Schoolyard spat: Obama brags he’d trounce Trump in head-to-head race, pres-elect tweets ‘No way!’

Get short URL
Schoolyard spat: Obama brags he’d trounce Trump in head-to-head race, pres-elect tweets ‘No way!’
© Reuters
In response to an assertion made by President Barack Obama claiming that he would have beaten Donald Trump if he had run for a third term, the Republican president-elect took to his favorite communication tool – Twitter – to say “No way!”

Trump tweeted late on Monday to say that Obama was wrong, contending that, with jobs leaving the US, problems with Obamacare, and the spread of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), he would have trounced the outgoing president.

Obama had confidently stated in an interview with CNN released on Monday that he would have beaten Trump in a head-to-head race.

“I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said, referring to his 2008 campaign message of ‘hope and change.’

He went on to say that, while the Clinton campaign “understandably” focused a great deal on reacting to what Trump was saying and doing, it should have put more effort into explaining how the Democratic Party’s agenda helps working people.

Trump wasn’t the only one to call Obama’s bluff. Others in the Twittersphere also had a few things to say about his bold hypothetical prediction.

The sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin sarcastically suggested that Obama could have won the US Open too.

Others accused Obama of continuing to take “swipes” at Trump, even long after the election.

However, the vast majority of respondents to a poll tweeted out by one of social media’s most popular celebrities, George Takei, would rather see Obama in office than Trump. The original Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu is currently an activist for liberal and LGBT causes.

Trump’s tweet came just a day after former House speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox Business that Trump could begin his presidency by reversing up to 70 percent of Obama’s legacy by “simply vetoing out all of the various executive orders.” 

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2016. All rights reserved.