 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

UK ex-minister links his resignation to Covid restrictions

20 Dec, 2021 10:18
Get short URL
UK ex-minister links his resignation to Covid restrictions
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Former Brexit minister David Frost, who quit his job last week, has said his decision to leave the government wasn’t because of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership but an inability to support Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to reporters outside his home on Monday, Lord Frost said that Boris Johnson had some difficult decisions ahead of him. 

Read more
Kremlin lashes out at 'dangerous fools' Kremlin lashes out at 'dangerous fools'

The former minister said his decision to resign was not based on Johnson’s leadership but was about being unable to support his coercive policies on Covid-19.

“This is absolutely not about leadership. This is about policy differences,” Frost stated, adding, “I left the government because, as I think is well known, I couldn’t support certain policies – most recently on the Covid restrictions.”

He reiterated that he had intended to resign in the new year, but the decision had been brought forward. He had earlier noted that he wished to resign weeks ago but Johnson had persuaded him to stay on until January. 

Frost said that he had the greatest of admiration for the prime minister, who has recently seen his popularity hit by a 2020 Christmas party scandal in which he is alleged to have taken part in activities that broke his own Covid rules. 

It was announced on Sunday that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace Lord Frost as the UK’s chief negotiator in post-Brexit talks with the EU.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies