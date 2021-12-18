 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

UK ministers working on new lockdown plans – reports

18 Dec, 2021 14:29
Get short URL
UK ministers working on new lockdown plans – reports
A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed store in London, Britain, November 5, 2020 © Reuters / John Sibley
The UK could be heading for a post-Christmas lockdown, in which Brits would be forbidden from gathering indoors. Across Europe, governments are rolling out fresh restrictions to deal with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Although the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is highly transmissible and appears more resistant to vaccines, its symptoms have been described as only mild to moderate. Nevertheless, the UK may be returning to the restrictions of last spring, according to a report in the Times on Friday night.

Omicron cases doubling in less than 3 days – WHO READ MORE: Omicron cases doubling in less than 3 days – WHO

According to the report, ministers will present proposals to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coming days advocating for a return to levels of restriction not seen since April, when the UK was in ‘Step 2’ of its roadmap out of full-on winter lockdown. These restrictions would see indoor gatherings banned except for work purposes and outdoor service only in bars and restaurants.

This new lockdown could be in place as soon as December 27, and is described as a “circuit breaker” to slow the rapid rise in daily cases, which hit a record 93,000 on Friday. Despite the alarming surge in cases, Covid-related deaths have steadily fallen since early November, and ten times fewer people are dying with the virus now than at the beginning of the year.

The Times’ sources said that Parliament may be recalled early next week to debate the proposals, which have not yet been formally considered.

Johnson has thus far insisted that he is not in favor of “closing things down.” Despite Omicron’s apparent resistance to the current crop of vaccines, he has promoted booster shots as the main means of defeating the variant, promising this week to get every English adult a booster dose by the New Year.

His government is not the only one discussing another round of lockdowns. Ireland on Friday introduced earlier closing times for pubs and restaurants, effective Monday through to the end of January. In Denmark, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also announced a raft of new restrictions including crowd limits and mask mandates in stores and the closure of entertainment venues, pending parliamentary approval.

In the Netherlands, government health advisers have recommended the closure of all but essential shops and services, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte due to make an announcement on Saturday evening.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies