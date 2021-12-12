Assange suffered stroke in UK prison – fiancée

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has suffered a ministroke, due to extreme stress while fighting extradition to the US from the maximum-security Belmarsh jail in London, according to his fiancée Stella Moris.

Assange was diagnosed with a transient ischemic attack following one of his High Court appeal appearances via video link back on October 27, his partner and the mother of his two children revealed to the Mail on Sunday. Also called a ministroke, TIA is often seen as a warning sign of a possible major stroke in future and requires medical attention. Assange has since had an MRI scan and is now reportedly taking anti-stroke medication.

BREAKING: Julian #Assange suffered a stroke on the first day of the High Court appeal hearing on October 27th.He needs to be freed. Now. #FreeAssangehttps://t.co/yNg8HGUoAD — Stella Moris #FreeAssangeNOW (@StellaMoris1) December 11, 2021

“Julian is struggling and I fear this mini-stroke could be the precursor to a more major attack. It compounds our fears about his ability to survive the longer this long legal battle goes on,” Moris said.

The statements of Stella Moris, Assange's fiancé, his family and friends, his legal team, as well as detailed letters from doctors on his health, are not melodramatic tall tales. Even the High Court upheld district judge's conclusions, and Biden DOJ is pushing him toward death. — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) December 11, 2021

The UK High Court on Friday granted the US’ request to extradite Assange, a request it had previously blocked due to Assange’s declining mental health. While the ruling is not final and can be appealed by Assange’s legal team, it brings the former WikiLeaks boss one step closer to a trial on US soil, where he faces a possible 175 years behind bars if convicted of espionage.

“The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally,” Moris added.

Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian.

Assange’s plight and declining health has long been recognized by free speech and press freedom activists, and the deprivations endured by Assange during his years in detention have been criticized by human rights organizations.

In 2019, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, whose team visited Assange in Belmarsh, said that he showed “all the symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture.”