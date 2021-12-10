UK mulling even tougher ‘Plan C’ with Covid restrictions - media

The UK government is reportedly considering implementing ‘Plan C’ Covid restrictions to combat the threat of the Omicron variant, as Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns the nation is facing a “tsunami” of cases.

Citing an unnamed government source, the UK’s Daily Mail reported on Friday that it is now “very likely” further restrictions will be announced by the government, including restricting care home visits and making masks compulsory in pubs and restaurants.

The alleged move has been dubbed ‘Plan C’, with it potentially coming days after the government rolled out tighter measures under its ‘Plan B’ proposal to reduce the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

The potential expansion of the country’s Covid restrictions follows a statement by Sturgeon that the UK is facing a “potential tsunami of infections” fueled by the Omicron strain, with it showing “the fastest exponential growth” officials have seen so far during the pandemic.

Campaigners reacted to the rumor that Covid rules could be tightened, telling the Mail that the potential measures are “devastating” and “heartbreaking,” as it could prevent people from spending what could be their last Christmas with loved ones.

Currently, the UK government is urging people to work from home if they can from Monday, and from Wednesday the NHS Covid pass will be required to enter certain venues, such as large gatherings and nightclubs.

The UK government has stated it will review the measures on January 5, deciding whether to lift them later that month or extend them if the risk remains.

So far, over 800 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the UK, with fears that the new strain is rapidly spreading since it first emerged in the country last month.